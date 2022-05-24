The Witcher: Henry Cavill gives Instagram updates on Season 3’s tough fighting scenes

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Since Netflix announced that filming was currently underway on Season 3 of its hit epic fantasy series, The Witcher, viewers have been eager to find out anything they can about what to expect.

Already, it has been revealed that Season 3 will focus on book three in The Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski. However, while Time of Contempt will be the focal point, there are still some key elements from the second book that will also be included.

Viewers can also look forward to a closer bond being formed between Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Along with these details, it appears there will be plenty of fighting scenes to look forward to, thanks to an Instagram update from Henry Cavill that detailed his completion of the Durrell Challenge.

Henry Cavill completes the Durrell Challenge

In the latest update posted to Cavill’s official Instagram account, the star of The Witcher spoke about completing the Durrell Challenge. This event consists of a 13K road or virtual run that helps raise money for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Cavill is an ambassador for the event and has recently posted regular updates. His latest post celebrated the fact that he had completed the Durrell Challenge and included a picture of himself and his girlfriend, Natalie.

The pair had walked the challenge rather than running it as Natalie had an injury to her foot that Cavill suspected was a break that occurred some time ago.

Cavill also revealed that he wasn’t up to the run either due to his recent filming schedule.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Henry Cavill was involved in two weeks of fighting scenes

According to his post, Cavill was heavily involved in “two weeks of fight scenes.” He likened the brutal scenes to having “the nine shades of hell beaten out of [him].”

While the actor doesn’t specifically say this was for filming for The Witcher, with filming currently underway on Season 3, it can’t possibly be anything else.

In addition to this, a video update he shared the day prior to the Durrell Challenge post also had him explaining that he still had eye makeup on that refused to budge.

In the short clip, dark lines could be seen around his eyes that replicated the look of Geralt of Rivia when he takes a potion before battling beasts.

Cavill also described his day of filming as “long,” further instilling the fact that the scenes he has been filming are rather strenuous.

As to who or what Geralt will be fighting in Season 3 of The Witcher remains to be seen and fans will have to tune in when the TV show drops. Or, alternatively, they could head to the books and get a heads up on what to expect in the upcoming season.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.