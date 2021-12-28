The Witcher: Blood Origin will give fans a ‘fun twist’ as it explores the Conjuncture of the Spheres

Michelle Yeoh as Scian, Sophia Brown as Eile, and Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, as seen in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

Now that Season 2 of The Witcher has dropped and been consumed at a remarkable pace by fans, they can turn their attention to the upcoming spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Set some 1,200 years before the events currently playing out in The Witcher, the show will deal with the Conjuncture of the Spheres, which featured significantly in Season 2.

While The Witcher: Blood Origin will see Declan de Barra head the production as showrunner, The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, also had plenty to say about the upcoming limited series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will explore new territory

Speaking recently to Digital Spy, Hissrich revealed that Blood Origin would delve into those parts of the books that were not covered in great detail, in particular, the Conjuncture of the Spheres.

“So when we were coming up with spinoff ideas, or how we want to extend this universe, I always go back to the books, and try to find things that are either hinted at, or mentioned, or that we don’t have the time to explore in the main series, or that Sapkowski didn’t explore fully in the books,” Hissrich said.

“The Conjunction of the Spheres is one of those things. And I just wanted to understand: what was the world before the Conjunction? How did it change? Because all of these spheres came together. And how did that begin to set up our world now?”

Declan de Barra also wrote the new series, and he has edged the series in a slightly different direction from the original series.

Hissrich explains that Blood Origin will still feature things familiar to The Witcher’s fans, such as elves and epic battle scenes. However, the new series will also be unique from the original as it joins the dots from the Conjuncture of the Spheres to where Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) now stand.

New series will have a ‘fun twist’ and look different

Because of this, Blood Origin will have a slightly different feel, one which has even been previously described as “more modern” by Hissrich. Now, Hissrich describes the new series as also having a “fun twist.”

“I think it’s an incredible and fun twist on the story, and I think it will set it apart because it doesn’t look exactly like The Witcher. It’s still got the epic scope. It still has elves. It still has battles and swords, and all of those fun things that you would expect,” Hissrich revealed.

“But I think it really gives us a chance, in terms of the palette, or in terms of the locations, push things in a slightly new direction. So that has been amazing for our production team.”

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.