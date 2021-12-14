The Witcher: Blood Origin will be surprisingly ‘modern’ compared to The Witcher

Promo image for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be set some 1200 years before the events that played out in Season 1 of The Witcher. However, it is being described as surprisingly “modern” compared to the original epic fantasy series.

At a recent press junket for Season 2 of The Witcher, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich believed the new series will surprise fans with just how different it looks.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is not just another medieval fantasy show

Being set 1200 years prior, many viewers had expected a very classic feel to the fantasy series that would run in line with what is shown in The Witcher.

After all, that’s how The Witcher looks, and it is usually a given that a fantasy series will have a medieval flavor to it.

However, according to an interview that Lauren S. Hissrich did with TechRadar, what fans are expecting to see is likely wrong because they wanted to turn the current fantasy expectations on their head for the upcoming limited series.

“I think one of the things that’s going to surprise viewers is how it looks,” Hissrich said. “We had a very clear stance on ‘it can’t just be another branch of our medieval fantasy.’ So how do we reinvent what this world looks like?”

The new series will have a ‘modern’ feel to it

Along with a complete shake-up to how Blood Origin will look compared to The Witcher, Hissrich also described the show as having a “modern” feel to it.

And, we can likely thank the elves for that.

“I think what’s really going to surprise people is that it doesn’t look older than The Witcher,” Hissrich said.

“In fact, in some ways, it looks more modern. Because we get to talk about what elven civilization was before humans came before the Conjunction of the Spheres. So I think it’s going to be really fun and surprising for fans.”

While elves have featured in The Witcher, Blood Origin will delve more deeply into their world and, with their advanced magic, it seems possible that this is how the modern feel could be achieved.

As yet, no release date has been set for the premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin. However, the series showrunner, Declan de Barra, did state that filming had finished for the new series.

It is believed the six-part series will then drop sometime in 2022.

And that’s a wrap on The Witcher – Blood Origin! First slate to last… pic.twitter.com/Cd1mZslBAt — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) November 21, 2021

