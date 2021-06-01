The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Robert Palmer Watkins returns to Season 2 cast line-up as recurring character

Robert Palmer Watkins joins the cast of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as seen here in General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

Robert Palmer Watkins has joined the Season 2 line-up of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond in a recurring role.

Watkins will portray Lieutenant Frank Newton, a character previously seen in Season 1 of World Beyond but only in a featured role.

Fans of General Hospital will know Watkins from his role as Dillon Quartermaine. However, the actor has had a variety of other roles throughout his career.

While known mostly for his roles in various TV series, Watkins has also branched out into film (5 Weddings) and even appeared in a couple of documentaries and several shorts. He also featured as the voice of Ben Stark and Gaemon Targaryen in an animated pilot concept called Doom of Valyria.

This latest news also joins the previous announcement that Maximilian “Max” Osinski has also joined the cast as “Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life.”

Robert Palmer Watkins previously featured in Season 1

As mentioned, Watkins will play a character already known to fans of World Beyond. Frank Newton featured in Season 1 and was a lieutenant of the huge Civic Republic Military group, also known as CRM.

The character only appeared in one episode of Season 1. Episode 8, titled “The Sky is a Graveyard,” showed Newton speaking to Lieutenant Colonel Kublek (Julia Ormond) regarding her daughter, Jennifer “Huck” Mallick (Annet Mahendru), who turned out to be a spy.

Robert Palmer Watkins stars as Lieutenant Frank Newton, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

Now, according to Deadline, Newton will return in Season 2 as a recurring character, meaning viewers will get to find out more about him as the story unfolds.

Season 2 storyline for The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Currently, there is no official synopsis for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Already, it is known that World Beyond will be a limited series. This means that Season 2 will also be the last in this spin-off series that delved further into the CRM group.

This group has been fairly active across all of the franchise series and World Beyond aims to give viewers a more in-depth look at the community as well as piecing together all of the fragments that have been uncovered in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

While World Beyond is only a limited series, it does still have a broader reach than the other installments in the Walking Dead universe. This means that even though the show will end after Season 2, there is plenty of speculation that some characters could crossover to either of the other programs.

As yet, no release date has been announced by AMC regarding when The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will premiere.