The Walking Dead theory: Franklin will return as a member of the Commonwealth

Miles Mussenden stars as Franklin, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 22 of The Walking Dead saw the intriguing backstory of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) being revealed. Along with that, viewers also met another old character as well as an entirely new one. And the latest theory revolves around the newcomer, Franklin (Miles Mussenden).

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Laura (Lindsley Register) was originally known as a member of Negan’s group, the Saviors. However, the Season 10C finale of The Walking Dead also included how the pair met and it was nothing at all like what most people expected.

While she may have been cruel and ruthless as a lieutenant to Negan, Laura started out helping people when the zombie apocalypse began. Along with her father, Franklin, they distributed drugs and medical assistance to those who needed it.

Something happened, though, between Laura’s first meeting Negan and her original arrival in The Walking Dead way back in Episode 3 of the seventh season. With Franklin no longer around in further seasons of The Walking Dead, an assumption could be made that the loss of her adoptive father could have triggered her descent.

However, it is possible that Franklin could still be alive.

Franklin’s backstory is revealed in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead

As yet, nothing much is known about Franklin as he is a brand new character introduced specifically to tell Negan’s backstory in Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead.

From the few scenes he was in, viewers know that he is a doctor who was dedicated to helping those in need after the fall of civilization. In fact, he even helped Negan get supplies for his wife, Lucille (Hilarie Burton).

Lindsley Register as Laura, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, and Miles Mussenden as Franklin, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

After Negan revealed his location to a biker group, Franklin was severely beaten until Negan returned to kill the bikers and rescue him.

After this point, it is not known what happens to Franklin and Laura. Although, the assumption can be made that the pair got separated somehow as only Laura becomes a member of the Saviors.

The most likely scenario is that Franklin died at some point and Laura ended up joining with Negan in order to survive. However, perhaps Franklin never died and the pair parted ways due to Laura’s dubious involvement with the Saviors.

Could Franklin be introduced thanks to the Commonwealth’s Wall of the Lost?

If Laura and Franklin keep in touch with Negan after the events that unfolded in Episode 22, then Franklin might see the way that Negan is changing and try to discourage his daughter from doing the same.

This could lead to conflict and Franklin finally breaking away from the small group at some point. If he did this, then it is possible that he somehow met up with the Commonwealth and was taken in by them thanks to him being a doctor.

If this is the case, the potential is there for a reunion between Negan and him in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If this is the case, the Commonwealth’s Wall of the Lost would be a perfect way to bring these two characters together again.

The Wall of the Lost is a place where people can post images and details of their loved ones in the hope of being reunited. With Season 11 of The Walking Dead heading towards the introduction to the Commonwealth, it would also give the chance for Negan to meet up with his past once more.

Of course, the devastating part of this reunion would be the fact that Franklin would have to learn of his daughter’s death, something that would certainly pack some emotional punch between the pair, particularly now since Negan has turned away from his larger-than-life persona at the head of the Saviors.

However, viewers will have to tune into Season 11 of The Walking Dead in order to find out if this latest theory has any merit or not.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.