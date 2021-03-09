The Walking Dead: Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick to make a guest appearance in Episode 19

Robert Patrick stars as Mays, as seen in Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Two new images from Episode 19 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10C have given us a glimpse into the guest role being played by Robert Patrick, who is probably best known for his role in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

As yet, very few details have been revealed regarding his character. However, here’s everything we know so far.

Robert Patrick’s character will be discovered by Aaron and Father Gabriel

As previously reported, Patrick’s character will be discovered by Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) while they are out on a supply run. This episode is expected to be both “cute and scary,” but there is no true indication yet as to where Patrick’s character will fall on this scale.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The synopsis given by AMC suggests that a conflict of faith will occur in the upcoming episode but does not delve any further into how this will occur or to whom. However, the assumption here can be made that it will involve Gabriel, who is a man of the cloth after all.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Comic Book that she was excited to have Patrick join the team for this episode and thinks that the trio of characters involved in Episode 19 works well together.

“Robert Patrick, who I’ve been a fan of forever, he came in to play this guest role and I think just the trio of them bouncing off of each other is something really special that I hope people will love to watch,” Kang said.

Robert Patrick stars as Mays, as seen in Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Robert Patrick will play a character called Mays

According to Comic Book, Patrick will play a character called Mays and he will make first contact with Aaron and Gabriel in a disused warehouse.

Read More The Walking Dead season finale postponed: AMC makes sad announcement

Already, in a teaser clip for Episode 19 of The Walking Dead, a pile of bibles has been sighted, and Comic Book confirms that they belong to Mays. When asked by Mays as to why Gabriel still wears his clerical collar, the response includes commentary on this pile of books.

“Probably for the same reason you keep a room full of bibles,” Gabriel said. “It’s a light in an otherwise very dark world, and a reminder of the goodness still within us. Things like love, mercy, forgiveness.”

However, Mays reveals this assumption is incorrect. Instead, he likes to collect up as many bibles as he can find because their pages are thin enough to be used satisfactorily for toilet paper.

Not to be outdone, Gabriel declares that maybe Mays should read the books rather than using it in the lavatory.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Oh, I’ve read it, cover to cover. That’s why I wipe my a** with it,” Mays responded. “It must be hard preaching about something you don’t believe in.”

Once more, Gabriel is called in to justify his beliefs. This leads to Mays insisting that in the world they currently live in, good people are the exception.

“Evil people aren’t the exception to the rule, they are the rule. There’s nothing left in this world but thieves and murderers.”

All of these details were released via a virtual table read that was released ahead of the episode airing.

This scene offers up plenty of insight into what sort of a character Mays will be. However, it does little to show the outcome of the episode or whether this is a character that should be considered a threat.

Ultimately, it seems that viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order out find out more about Mays in The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.