The Walking Dead Season 10 spoilers: Aaron and Gabriel discover a secret stash

Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel and Ross Marquand as Aaron, as seen in Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Season 10C of AMC’s The Walking Dead is currently doing a deep dive into character development. Sunday night’s episode had a look at a romantic involvement between Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Leah (Lynn Collins). The next installment will focus on Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

Already, Carter Matt has released the synopsis for Episode 19, which is titled “One More.” This synopsis gives viewers a tantalizing look at what they can expect to see in the next installment of The Walking Dead.

“With Maggie’s map, Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria; checking out one more location, they chance upon a stash; faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.” Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Faith is questioned with the discovery of a secret stash

The synopsis gives further detail to what was already known about this episode. In a prior update by the official Twitter account for The Walking Dead, this episode had been referred to as both “cute and scary.”

The episode had also been revealed as involving a supply run for these two characters. Now, viewers know that Aaron and Gabriel are using one of Maggie Rhee’s (Lauren Cohan) maps to guide them.

Maggie was originally a member of the communities but left for a while in order to join Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) more advanced group. Given that the duo will be using one of her maps is an indicator that they are traveling to likely previously unknown territory for them.

Giving no indicator as to what the stash is, it seems likely it is a substantial one if Aaron and Gabriel decide to hang around.

Read More The Walking Dead Season 10C: Norman Reedus talks about Daryl having to choose between Maggie and Negan

The assumption that can also be made here is that they try to retrieve the stash and things go wrong in the process. However, the synopsis gives little information as to the reason why it causes broken faith.

Ross Marquand as Aaron and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Episode 19 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Walking Dead Season 10C: Episode 19 teaser revealed

A new teaser for Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 10C has also been released that further heightens the intrigue.

Skybound shared a clip that not only showed new footage from the upcoming episode but snippets of an interview with the actors.

In it, Marquand revealed that with the addition of the bonus six episodes, viewers would not have likely gotten the chance to see the interaction between Aaron and Gabriel while they were out on the supply run — as well as getting drunk in the process.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The clip also gives a sneak peek into what might cause of conflict of faith for Gabriel when a pile of bibles is found.

The short video concludes with a new character being introduced who is played by Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgement Day). Although, viewers will just have to watch the episode in order to find out the fate of this character.

AMC has also provided a variety of stills from Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 10C, some of which can be viewed below.

Robert Patrick as Mays- The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 19 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Ross Marquand as Aaron, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 19 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel, Ross Marquand as Aaron – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 19 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 19 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Ross Marquand as Aaron – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 19 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Ross Marquand as Aaron, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel- The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 19 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC Promotional stills for Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credits: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.