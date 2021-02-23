The Walking Dead: Seasons 10C and 11 will be shot in digital rather than 16mm for the first time

Paola Lazaro stars as Princess, as seen in Season 10B of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead has long maintained a non-digital feel when filming. However, thanks to the current global coronavirus pandemic, this will change in Seasons 10C and 11, according to Insider.

COVID-19 has caused many long and varied delays when it comes to filming movie and TV content over the last 12 months. Even with filming recommencing on The Walking Dead, things have already been altered significantly.

The use of face masks and face shields has helped to cut back on possible transmission. In addition, temperature checks and regular testing made sure that everyone on set is healthy.

Now, in order to further maintain the health and safety of cast and crew members, The Walking Dead has opted to ditch the classic filming medium, which requires more human contact than when using digital means.

The Walking Dead has always been shot on 16mm and 35mm film

The Walking Dead has always maintained a classic horror feel. This is due, largely, to the fact that 16mm and 35mm film is used to film the scenes.

There have been a few points in the show’s history where the use of digital filming was considered but, ultimately, the grittier look of the series won out every time. With the advent of COVID-19, this all changed.

“Yes, these episodes are filmed on digital,” showrunner Angela Kang revealed to Insider.

There is a very good reason why the change was made, though.

“The decision came about because there are fewer ‘touch points’ with digital than 16mm,” Kang explained. “We don’t have to swap out film every few minutes, for example.”

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, as seen in Season 10B of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

Special effects will be used to recreate the classic feel of The Walking Dead

While this change will be a drastic one from previous seasons of The Walking Dead, everything within their power will be used to make sure the final episodes of Season 10C and 11 will still look the same.

“We will be continuing on digital in Season 11 but using post-production techniques to maintain our classic ‘TWD’ feel,” Kang said.

While Kang did no elaborate, it seems likely that CGI and special effects or filters will be employed in order to maintain this look.

In addition to this new look, viewers will also get a bonus of six episodes on top of the 16 that have already aired in Season 10. These episodes will delve into the backstories surrounding some of the much-loved characters in AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.