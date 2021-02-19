The Walking Dead cast reveals what it was like to film during a pandemic

Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

The cast from AMC’s The Walking Dead revealed to viewers what it was like to film Season 10C in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the global coronavirus pandemic struck, filming on all movie and TV sets was halted due to social distancing requirements in an effort to slow the spread. Now, many shows have resumed filming, with The Walking Dead among them.

Filming challenges on the set of Season 10C of The Walking Dead

The official Twitter account for The Walking Dead released a short video detailing filming for the latest installment of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on February 28.

In the clip, footage from behind the scenes was shown. The crew is shown always decked out in masks as they relay information to the cast on set.

While the actors are shown without masks while filming, they are then kitted up with face shields rather than masks between takes. This is likely in order to protect hair and makeup.

One shot also shows that, at times, these shields were even worn during filming. A secondary shot showed the edited version where the mask had been digitally removed in post-production.

The actors also discussed what it was like to work during the pandemic.

“This is kind of our experiment to see how you could shoot a television show in the middle of a pandemic,” said Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite, Daryl Dixon, in The Walking Dead.

“Lot of masks, a lot of helmets,” said Cooper Andrews (Jerry).

“It kind of felt like we were dogs after a surgery, or something,” joked Paola Lázaro (Princess).

Paola then went on to tell a funny story about how she was going to brush her teeth but forgot she was wearing a Z Shield and got toothpaste all over it.

Khary Payton (Ezekiel) also revealed that he struggled a lot with not being able to hug people that he hadn’t seen in a while.

“You know the weirdest thing is to see people I haven’t seen in so long, and not to be able to give them a hug. I’m a hugger. I hug everybody. I hug total strangers.”

Season 10C of The Walking Dead: What fans can expect to see

Season 10B of The Walking Dead ended with the return of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), who arrived at an opportune time in order to help the communities who were being overrun by a massive horde that the Whisperers had set on them. It appears that Season 10C will follow on relatively closely after the events in the midseason finale episode.

Viewers can also expect conflict between Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Maggie has not seen Negan since she left the communities and joined up with Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group. Now that she has returned, fans can expect some “chilling” scenes involving these characters.

Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group was confronted by some soldiers at the end of Episode 16 after he had traveled a great distance to meet up with the mysterious Stephanie, who is a member of an, as yet, unknown community. It appears that Episode 20 will deal with the fallout of this meeting.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.