The Walking Dead Season 11: Princess actor hints at a ‘deep and dark’ final season


Paola Lazaro stars as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/ Josh Stringer

Season 10C of AMC’s The Walking Dead was a bonus six-episode installment that was designed to give fans a deeper look into some of the main characters rather than move the story along significantly.

However, with only two episodes left and filming currently underway on Season 11, many fans are looking forward to what will happen next.

One of the characters covered in Season 10C was Juanita “Princess” Sanchez. Now, the actor who plays her, Paola Lazaro, has teased fans with details pertaining to the final season of The Walking Dead.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will give fans what they like

When interviewed by Insider, Lazaro revealed that Season 11 of The Walking Dead was geared to give long-term fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series exactly what they liked to see.

“It’s deep. It’s dark, which is what we love as fans of the show,” Lazaro said.

“We love when we go deep and dark so I think fans are going to be super excited about it.”

Already, it is known that the final installment of The Walking Dead will run for an extended 24 episodes, according to Digital Spy.

And, with Princess’ episode that aired last Sunday night, fans can expect Season 11 to focus on the Commonwealth storyline from the comic books, which certainly has some darker elements to it.

Paola Lazaro as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez and Cameron Roberts as the Commonwealth guard, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

This large group made up of many smaller communities has already been confirmed by series showrunner Angela Kang as the ones who took Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group captive in the final episode of Season 10B and showed up again in the latest episode.

However, there is no further information about upcoming storylines or spoilers.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently in production

While Lazaro included no further details of Season 11, she also spoke of what it was like to be filming the final installment of such a huge show. In particular, she revealed what it was like turning up on the first day of filming.

“The first day we were shooting and Josh [McDermitt] looked at [Eleanor Matsuura, who plays Yumiko] and he’s like, ‘Man, I’m already going to miss you guys.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, don’t even start. I’m very emotional,'” Lazaro admitted.

Filming for the final season of The Walking Dead will also be a challenge since the global coronavirus pandemic has led to social distancing requirements. This has meant the advent of face shields being worn and changes to scenes to keep everyone safe.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.

