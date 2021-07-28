The Walking Dead Season 11 is coming — but the writers haven’t finished writing it yet

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko and Paola Lazaro as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

By now, most fans know that Season 11 of The Walking Dead is the show’s last. Now, the series showrunner has confirmed that even though the first part of the final installment drops on August 22, the writers haven’t yet finished writing it.

While this might seem like a slight oversight, fans need to remember that there are three parts to Season 11, two of which won’t be airing until 2022. So, it seems most likely that work has already been completed in its entirety on the first eight episodes that start dropping next month.

It is also possible that the second part out of three for the final season could also be done, or very close to being complete.

This just leaves part three which will not air until next year anyway. So, it is not as bad as it first seems.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is plotted out but not complete

Talking to Deadline, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang revealed that while the writers have not quite finished writing all of the episodes yet, all of the major storylines have already been plotted out and they know the direction in which they will go in order to wrap up the final season.

“We have plotted it all out and pitched the whole run to the studio and the network,” Kang revealed.

“Because obviously, they all want to know that we have a plan and aren’t making it up as we go along… We’re all so Type A about trying to make sure that all the ducks are in a row, so we’ve done that.”

Commonwealth guards, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

What’s in store for Season 11 of The Walking Dead?

While the writing may not be complete, it seems like AMC has a fairly decent handle on where they are going with Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Plus, they have the comic books to guide them as well.

Already, the Commonwealth group has been introduced when Eugene (Josh McDermitt) headed out with a small group to meet up with Stephanie. When they reached the rendevous point, they were taken captive by Commonwealth guards.

The Commonwealth is featured heavily in the tail end of the comics on which AMC’s TV show is based, so that provides plenty of fodder for the final 24 episodes of The Walking Dead.

However, the TV series also likes to deviate from the original source material. Already, this has been seen with the introduction of a new group called the Reapers, who are intent on tracking down Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan).

As to what else happens in Season 11, that remains to be seen — even by the writers, at this point, it seems.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.