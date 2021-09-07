The Walking Dead: Rosita mentioned Abraham — what did her disturbing dream really mean?

Christian Serratos as Rosita and Michael Cudlitz as Abraham, as sen in a behind-the-scenes shot from Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

It’s always jarring to viewers when a long-dead and much-loved character from The Walking Dead just comes up in casual conversation. And, in last Sunday’s episode, it was Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) turn.

In passing, Abraham’s ex-girlfriend, Rosita (Christian Serratos), mentioned him while talking to Carol (Melissa McBride). The pair were out tracking down horses at the time, so the mention of his name seemed a little out of place, which caught the attention of many fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

Abraham, along with Glenn (Steven Yeun), was killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Episode 1 of the seventh season of The Walking Dead.

Rosita had a hard time coming to terms with the brutality of the death but has since moved on. Currently, she is in a relationship with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and the pair have a daughter, Coco.

Rosita thinks Abraham is sending her a message

During the conversation with Carol, Rosita mentioned a recurring dream she had been having that featured Abraham.

“He’s trying to tell me something. I know it’s something important, something I’m supposed to do. But I can’t hear him most of the time,” Rosita tells Carol.

Abraham is in the line-up in front of Negan, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

The character is insistent that Abraham is trying to send her some sort of message from beyond the grave. However, for the time being, she can’t quite decipher what it might be.

Then, she adds, “And just when I’m about to… He gets shot in the head.”

It is this final part that has immediately piqued the interest of fans of the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, according to Comic Book.

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Angel Theory as Kelly, and Nadia Hilker as Magna, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

What Rosita’s dream might actually mean

As Comic Book points out, the current version of AMC’s The Walking Dead is quite different from the comic books — particularly when it comes to the characters involved.

Warning, comic book spoilers below.

By this point in the comics, Rosita is already dead, having been killed in the Whisperers War. Her head also being one of the ones put on pikes.

Abraham is also dead, but not at Negan’s hand. Instead, he died in the same way that Denise (Merritt Wever) died in Episode 14 of the sixth season of AMC’s show.

So, it seems like there is little to be gleaned from the original source regarding Rosita’s dreams mentioned on Sunday night.

However, another character, Dwight (who is played by Austin Amelio) in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, was shot in the head in the comics. Rick was the one who shot Dwight after he becomes “out of control” and threatens to kill the leader of the Commonwealth.

Because of this, Comic Book surmises that Dwight’s death could be given to someone close to Rosita.

According to the media outlet, Abraham could be trying to tell Rosita via dreams that her current boyfriend, Father Gabriel, is the one she should kill.

Presently, Gabriel is a little unhinged, having spoken out to a Reaper about how God is no longer with them and then killing the man outright.

With this in mind, it does make sense that AMC could give a new twist on the comic book storyline. However, until further episodes air, viewers will just have to wait and see how this story plays out on the TV show.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.