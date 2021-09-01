The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals Negan and Maggie ‘may need one another’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credits: AMC/Josh Stringer

Last Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead saw further conflict between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While Negan left her for dead in the Season 11 premiere, the character made it out alive — and pistol-whipped Negan for it.

However, she did let him live, which is more than can be said for Gage (Jackson Pace), who deserted the group along with Roy (C. Thomas Howell) and their meager food supply.

As we head into Episode 3, fans are wondering what will happen between Negan and Maggie. Recently, the actor who plays Negan has spoken out about what fans can expect.

Maggie and Negan have a troubled past

While viewers have seen the journey Negan has taken from being the brutal leader of the Saviors who bludgeoned Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death with a baseball bat, Maggie has been away from Alexandria.

When she returned, she still held a significant grudge — and with good reason — for the man that killed the father of her child.

This was brought to light during the Season 11 premiere when Negan questioned whether or not Maggie had brought him along in order to get rid of him for once and all.

Then, when Maggie slipped as they were climbing a train carriage in order to escape a horde of walkers, Negan left her there to die. Or, as he put it “not help” rather than the term that Maggie used, implying that Negan intended to murder her.

While Maggie managed to escape certain death, she also revealed during Episode 2, details of her darkest time while away from Alexandria. Surprisingly, it was Negan who seemed to understand how she had lost something inside of her after witnessing a house of horrors where a man had maimed and raped women.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan explained to TV Line that, at this point, there was “a little glimpse of understanding” that developed between the pair.

But, will this extend out further as Season 11 continues?

The Reapers as they appeared in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Maggie and Negan are forced together thanks to the Reapers

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Episode 3 of The Walking Dead will see Maggie’s group separated by the Reapers, who attacked them at the end of Episode 2.

By the looks of things, Maggie and Negan may just end up together during this attack as a new clip for Sunday night’s episode show the pair dragging what appears to be an injured Alden (Callan McAuliffe) into an abandoned shopping mall.

Because of this, the pair will have to work together in order to stay alive, which will give them a greater understanding of each other.

“There are going to be moments where they’ll have revelations about one another and maybe understand a little more about each other,” Morgan told TV Line.

But, this won’t detract from what Negan once did.

“When it comes down to it, [Negan] killed her husband in front of her in a very brutal fashion. Will she forget that? Will she forgive that? No. I’ve never believed that. But in this apocalyptic world where you have to rely on those around you to survive, they may need one another.”

As for the outcome of this? Well, Morgan revealed that “it’s about to get a lot f**king crazier for these two! It’s quite a journey they’re on.”

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.