The Walking Dead creator teases a series set in another part of the globe might be coming

Key artwork for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

With Season 11 of AMC’s The Walking Dead set to be its last, fans might think the heyday of the zombie apocalypse might be over. However, there is a slew of spinoff series — both already here and in development — to keep viewers entertained.

The most recent of these may actually be a spinoff set in another country, according to The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

In a video interview with Collider, Kirkman was asked about the prospect of a new Walking Dead series in another language and set in another part of the world to the US.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Yeah, I will answer that question by looking silently over my coffee cup,” Kirkman said before taking a sip of his hot beverage and staring intently at the interviewer. “It’s entirely possible.”

While Kirkman is known to tease fans and sarcastically say things that aren’t true, there might be some validity to his statement. When pressed further, he stated that it “could be” coming.

The interviewer then went on to say that the concept would be a great idea.

“I think it will be! Possibly! Maybe! We’ll see,” Kirkman said, further confusing fans as to whether or not he was serious.

Mercedes Mason stars as Ofelia Salazar, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

Fear the Walking Dead has already tentatively gone there

The concept is certainly one that has been tried by AMC already, albeit on a smaller scale. When The Walking Dead’s first spinoff series aired, Fear the Walking Dead headed to Mexico to escape the hordes of the undead.

This resulted in several episodes that included subtitles. This was not a big deal for many fans, and many were disappointed when the series ended this storyline.

However, in the end, Fear the Walking Dead returned to the US and is now set in Texas and Oklahoma.

Other spinoffs set within The Walking Dead universe

Regardless of whether or not Kirkman was pulling everyone’s legs or not, there is still plenty left to explore in The Walking Dead universe.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Along with Fear the Walking Dead, which is currently in its sixth season and already renewed for another, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is also in production. Season 1 aired recently and production is underway for the second season, which will also be its last in the planned limited run.

Also in the works is a spinoff series involving Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). This series will air after the conclusion of Season 11 of The Walking Dead and, according to Kirkman, will amp up its production toward the end of Season 11, which is currently filming.

In addition, Tales of The Walking Dead is confirmed as being in development and will be a shorter run series. Finally, Dead in the Water — another short series — will reportedly delve into the enormous submarine and the people on board that was sighted in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.