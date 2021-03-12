Fear the Walking Dead: AMC drops new trailer and key artwork for Season 6B

Key artwork for Season 6B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead won’t return until April. However, AMC has just dropped new key artwork as well as a trailer for Season 6B in order to give fans a tantalizing glimpse into what comes next.

Previously, on Fear the Walking Dead, the splintered groups have been unified under the helm of Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her vast community network called the Pioneers. However, things are not as great as they seemed and fracturing has occurred in the first half of Season 6 as small groups and individuals break away from Virginia’s forceful hold.

This looks set to continue in the second half of Season 6. However, the key artwork also adds a tantalizing layer to what else could be going on.

Season 6B artwork shows nature taking over in Fear the Walking Dead

The poster show Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) back to back. In front of them and where the two blend together, is a walker entwined in ivy.

This ivy then continues down to cover the rest of Alicia and Morgan’s bodies as well as the lettering for the title of the show.

When this image was shared to the official Twitter account for Fear the Walking Dead, the tagline “Nature is taking its course,” was also included.

Promotional poster for Season 6B of Fear the Walking Dead, featuring Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark. Pic credit: AMC

Perhaps, this implies that regardless of how hard everyone fights against Virginia, it won’t matter anyway because nature seems intent on taking over in the end.

This was also echoed in an earlier clip for Season 6B. There, a new character (which Alicia refers to as the “king of the crazies”) was introduced and they spoke of “death, destruction, decay.”

“What is happening to the world isn’t new. The world’s been breaking down since its inception,” the man continued.

Fear the Walking Dead’s latest trailer reveals ‘The end is the beginning’

AMC also released a new trailer that was shared on Skybound which delves further into another tagline the network has linked to the next instalment of Fear the Walking Dead.

In the clip, further details are given regarding the division of the groups and the threat of Virginia. While it is hard to discern exactly the order of everything, the short teaser ends with a painted image of a tree and the words, “The end is the beginning.”

This is also explained further in the Season 6B synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead.

“As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season 6 reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, ‘The End is the Beginning.'”

Of course, until the new episodes drop, fans will just have to wait and wonder about what all of this means.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns April 11 on AMC.