Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 return date confirmed along with new cast members

Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead will see Alicia and Morgan still struggling against the Pioneers. Pic credit: AMC/ Ryan Green

The Season 6 return date of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has been confirmed according to TV Line.

The first half of Season 6 has already aired. During that time, Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group, the Pioneers, was explored, and while many saw the close of Season 5 with the potential that the Pioneers might just be misunderstood, this was all blown out of the water when Season 6 premiered.

Fans were eager to find out more but, considering the upheaval regarding filming after the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, viewers were scared it would be a long wait for the remaining episodes. But, now their fears can rest with the latest announcement.

Premiere date: When will Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 return?

Fans need to check off Sunday, April 11, which is when the hit zombie apocalypse series will return to the small screen.

Normally, the layout of AMC’s popular franchise is fairly easy to predict. Since the original series started, The Walking Dead has always premiered in October. The second half returned around March of the following year. Fear the Walking Dead then slotted in between these dates with fair consistency.

With the coronavirus pandemic, fans were left wondering when they would get to see the second half of Season 6. However, the series had already been halfway through production when filming was halted. This means that there was not as great a delay as first anticipated.

Keith Carradine, as seen in Dexter. Pic credit: Showtime

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: New cast members announced

Along with the Season 6 return date, several new cast members have also been announced, according to Digital Spy.

Keith Carradine from Dexter will star as one of a trio of newcomers. Alongside him will be John Glover (Smallville) and Nick Stahl (Carnivale).

As yet, there has been very little news regarding who these new actors will play in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, some speculation can be made.

Season 6B Synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead

AMC has also released an official synopsis for the second half of the upcoming season.

As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”’

This phrase was also released via a tweet to AMC’s official Twitter account. Since then, there has been some speculation that this could be the mantra for a new group that is intent on destroying Virginia’s group.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is already confirmed

It is also known that the series will return for a seventh season. This means that the conflict between the Pioneers, and those who have run across them, is likely set to continue for some time yet.

Although, Fear the Walking Dead is notorious for reinventing itself on a regular basis so even this is no guarantee that the three new joining cast members will survive beyond the sixth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns April 11 on AMC.