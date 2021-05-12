The Walking Dead: AMC teases new Season 11 production video

Key artwork from Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is set to drop on August 22. However, AMC has just released a teaser video to tide fans over until then.

The short clip is a production video and shows some of the behind-the-scenes antics that have been going on since filming got underway back in February of this year.

Also included are some of the new safety measures to help protect cast and crew against contracting COVID-19.

Season 11 clip shows the fun on set for cast members

“In production for #TWD includes face shields, trotting in place, and giggles,” they wrote in the caption.

Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene, is shown laughing while filming a scene, potentially because he has mucked up a line. Then it cuts to Khary Payton (Ezekiel), who appears to be having the same problem.

Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko) and Paola Lazaro (Princess) also seem to be in McDermitt’s scene, and they are laughing as well as he exits the set.

Later on, Matsuura is seen entertaining herself as she jumps around and several of the Commonwealth guards watch on. Finally, Lazaro is shown wearing a face shield in another scene.

Season 11 teaser clip shows details of the Commonwealth

While it appears to be all fun and games while on-set for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, some new information can be gleaned from it.

Mostly, it appears that Eugene’s group is still likely held captive by the Commonwealth guards. Plenty of secure fencing can be seen in the background both when the main group is shown and when the Commonwealth guards are present.

It also looks like, when Lazaro is wearing the face shield, she is seated at a desk, indicating that she might be in the middle of an interrogation again.

It’s unclear exactly when this scene will occur in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. However, judging by what the characters are wearing, this looks like it could be soon after the events that unfolded at the end of Season 10.

Khary Payton as Ezekiel and Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Along with the new clip, AMC recently announced a new character that would be joining the cast in Season 11. Actor Jacob Young will play Deaver. As yet, no other details have been given regarding this character.

As CBR points out, while The Walking Dead is scheduled to premiere in August, Season 11 will be the final installment. However, it will also run to a bumper 24 episodes rather than the usual 16 and will be spread out over two years.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.