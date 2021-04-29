The Walking Dead: Jacob Young joins the cast as Deaver in Season 11

Jacob Young has just been cast as Deaver in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jacob Young is set to join the Season 11 line-up on AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead. As yet, very little is known about the character he will play or whether he has filmed any episodes yet.

In fact, there is very little news at all about his character as AMC seems intent to keep things under wraps for now.

This could be because the announcement of the character could reveal potential spoilers for the final season of The Walking Dead. And because this news has not yet been officially confirmed by AMC, it could simply mean that the network is not yet prepared to reveal more.

What character will Jacob Young play?

According to Deadline, who broke the news, Young will play a character called Deaver. For those who have read the comics, this is not a familiar name.

Potentially, AMC could be doing the same thing that HBO used to do with their epic fantasy hit, Game of Thrones.

Deaver could be a decoy name for a character that is much more well-known in the comics. As said above, further details could spoil certain plot points that AMC might want to keep under wraps at the moment.

While this is possible, it is not something that AMC has ever done before when it comes to The Walking Dead. Normally, when a character is announced, their proper name is used, so it seems unlikely that Deaver is a throwaway name.

As for any further details about this character or whether he will be a good guy or a baddie remains to be seen, so viewers will likely have to wait for further information.

While an official announcement has not been made by AMC yet, Young took to his Instagram account in order to confirm the news.

“So excited and pumped about joining such a successful and long-running franchise! Looking forward to sharing more with everyone,” Young wrote in the caption.

Here’s where you’ve seen Jacob Young before

If you watch The Bold and the Beautiful or General Hospital, you most likely know Young from these soaps. He starred as Rick Forrester and Lucky Spencer, respectively.

However, he has also had plenty of other acting roles as well.

He had a short stint in Hope & Faith. Then he went on to star in One Life to Live and All My Children.

Besides his roles in daytime TV, he has also starred in several Christmas-themed TV movies before landing the role of Deaver in The Walking Dead. These include Christmas Made to Order, The Road Home for Christmas, and Christmas Tree Lane.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.