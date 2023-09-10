The Walking Dead allowed to continue production admid SAG-AFTRA strike

While many television shows have been delayed and postponed due to the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ strike, The Walking Dead fans can celebrate.

However, recent reports indicate that the AMC network will let three shows continue their production despite the strike.

Two of those shows are spinoffs based on the popular zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead.

One of those spinoffs features actor Norman Reedus reprising his popular role as Daryl Dixon.

Another spinoff is based on two of the original show’s characters, Rick and Michonne, and brings back both original TWD actors for their roles.

The other AMC show allowed to go forth with production will be Interview With the Vampire, based on the popular novel of the same title by Anne Rice.

AMC will continue productions for The Walking Dead shows

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike first began in May, followed by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which started in July. Both have led to the halting of numerous projects spanning TV late shows, series, and movies. However, AMC’s three projects are going to keep going.

According to Variety, SAG-AFTRA approved three AMC Network productions, including The Walking Dead spinoffs: The Ones Who Live and Daryl Dixon.

SAG-AFTRA has reportedly allowed these shows to continue production via a provision allowing “independent” projects to move forth, per Variety’s report.

These “interim agreements” have reportedly been granted for over 300 projects since the SAG-AFTRA strike began this past July.

With these agreements, productions not associated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) get to continue. However, those productions need to adhere to the most recent guidelines proposed by SAG-AFTRA in their proposal to the studios.

Stalwart Films, AMC’s production arm, and the AMC Network are not connected to the AMPTP. However, they are considered “authorized companies,” which will require them to adhere to the SAG-AFTRA proposals.

When do The Walking Dead spinoff shows arrive?

With the news, fans of The Walking Dead will have some new TV content on the way to enjoy, with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiering first.

As mentioned, Reedus appears in the title role as Daryl Dixon. Filming for the series was previously underway in France but went on hiatus. However, they can now resume filming despite the strike. The first season is expected to premiere on Sunday, September 10, with a second season announced.

The Ones Who Live spinoff was set up during The Walking Dead’s finale, Rest In Peace, which showed Rick and Michonne’s return. The six-episode series will bring back Andre Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Rick’s love interest, Michonne, for more adventures together.

An official premiere date hasn’t been released for The Ones Who Live, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10 at 9/8c on AMC. The Ones Who Live premiere date is TBA for AMC.