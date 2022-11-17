The Walking Dead finale will have a satisfying ending and a set up for the spinoffs

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

With The Walking Dead winding up this Sunday night, viewers are already hoping for a satisfying ending to a series that has spanned 11 seasons.

Currently, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) is trying her hardest to keep her firm grip on the people of the Commonwealth, but things are unraveling as the community is infiltrated and Pamela’s questionable ways are exposed.

With only one episode left, some fans are wondering just how AMC plans to tie up all the loose ends currently dangling over from Episode 23.

Along with everything going on in the Commonwealth, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) has been shot, and there is a mysterious place referred to as Designation Two.

So, can AMC pull all of this off?

And, with a spate of spinoffs expected to release in 2023, does AMC even want to end things neatly?

Melissa McBride as Carol and Nadia Hilker as Magna, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Expect a satisfying ending for The Walking Dead

According to The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple, fans can expect a satisfying end to Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Along with the completion of the current storyline, it is expected that Episode 24 will also tie up the overarching storyline we have seen from the very start of the zombie apocalypse series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My goal and [The Walking Dead showrunner] Angela [Kang]’s goal for The Walking Dead was to give the audience a sense of completion, a satisfying ending,” Gimple told Deadline.

However, he did warn that while things are resolved, they are not entirely wound up neatly.

“It is a different ending. It is not as conclusive as say a Six Feet Under,” he added.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Season 11 finale will also set up nicely for the spinoffs

Part of the reason why the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead may not be as wholly satisfying as fans would expect is because of the many spinoff series.

Already, there is a Daryl Dixon spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and a Rick and Michonne limited series lined up for release in 2023.

With these new series in mind, it makes sense that AMC will drop little hints into the final episode of the original series in order to tease what to expect in the new shows.

“The approach we took was like we’ve got to close this chapter in some way, but it’s closing a chapter with leaving a door open,” Gimple said.

In addition to these teasers in the Season 11 finale, Gimple also revealed that there would be some pretty major twists in the new TV shows themselves.

“The Daryl spinoff is going to start with like a big twist, and I’m pretty sure Maggie/Negan does too, so it’s not necessarily going to be exactly what you expect from this to that.”

Already, it is known that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will wake up in France without any knowledge of how he got there, but it is unclear yet what sort of a twist will feature in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.