The Voice’s Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ‘spending a lot of time away from each other’ amid divorce rumors

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton used to be “inseparable” from one another, the couple has spent much more time apart recently.

The couple met through their appearance on NBC’s The Voice as coaches for the show and eventually married. However, divorce rumors have recently been swirling.

Part of the ongoing speculation comes as they’re “spending a lot of time away from each other,” a source revealed.

As the new year arrived, they were far away from one another due to performances.

Gwen appeared at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, while her husband performed at Nashville’s Big Bash in Tennessee.

They both have busy schedules for 2024, which will also mean a lot more time apart.

Source dishes on Gwen and Blake’s situation amid divorce speculation

A well-known proverb suggests, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” but that may not be true with all couples. For Gwen and Blake, it may be a sign of them growing apart, based on an inside source’s comments.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months,” a source told Life & Style, adding, “It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone.”

“Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed. Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing,” L&S’ source shared.

They’ve been married since 2021, with close friend and colleague Carson Daly officiating their wedding. Gwen has three children from her previous relationship with Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

The couple appeared with family in a December video showing a montage of good times around their home for the holidays, including scenes of them still looking happy together.

According to The Sun, a source previously revealed that the marriage was “definitely in trouble.”

“Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time,” the source indicated.

“The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result,” the source shared.

Blake’s busy schedule includes an extensive tour

Based on their various projects, Gwen and Blake will spend more time apart from one another in 2024. They each have concerts to perform at and television shows to film episodes for.

Blake left The Voice in May 2023 after appearing on the singing competition show for every season since its debut through Season 23 as he wanted to spend more time with Gwen and their children.

However, in 2024, he’ll also be focused on his TV gameshow, Barmageddon, which he co-created with his friend Carson Daly. Along with that, he’ll be performing during the Back to the Honky Tonk tour.

Blake’s tour begins February 22 with a show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, followed by dates in Detroit, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Shows will continue around the United States and into Canada through July. A complete look at the various dates and cities on his jam-packed tour schedule is available on the Blake Shelton website.

Gwen’s got The Voice, big concert, and new music coming

Gwen is still a coach on The Voice Season 24 alongside John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan. In addition, she and her band No Doubt will appear at Coachella in April as one of the music festival’s headlining acts.

Gwen also confirmed she’s releasing new music in 2024, seven years after her last solo album.

“I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December.

“I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere,” Gwen shared.

Her last solo releases were 2017’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas and 2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like, the latter of which saw Gwen touring.

She’s remained secretive about what new music she will release this year, but preparing the anticipated project is another busy aspect of her life. With such hectic schedules, Gwen and Blake’s biggest fans hope the couple still finds enough time to keep their marriage happy and healthy.

The Voice Season 25 premieres on Monday, February 26 at 8/7c on NBC.