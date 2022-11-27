John Legend brought his kids to The Voice as pregnant Chrissy Teigen gets closer to birth

The Voice coach John Legend brought his kids to the set as he and his wife Chrissy Teigen await their third child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Hit song-maker and current The Voice judge John Legend had an adorable bring-your-kids-to-work moment recently as he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, eagerly await the arrival of their fourth child together.

The crooner and his model wife are currently parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four. They tragically lost their third son, Jack back in 2020.

Although the fun day on The Voice set seemed like a family affair, there was one member notably absent from the fun and that was mom, Chrissy.

Her absence isn’t entirely surprising because she is mere weeks away from giving birth.

However, that didn’t stop John from gushing about his love for his sweet kids on social media.

Of course, having his kids on set with him didn’t automatically win him “cool dad” points with his little ones, and he seems just fine with that.

John Legend is joined by his kids on set for NBC’s The Voice

Over on his Instagram, John shared the sweet snap. Perched in his famous red judge’s chair, John was all smiles as he held Luna and Miles in his lap.

John’s neatly groomed hair and beard paired perfectly with his suit and white dress shirt which was unbuttoned down his chest. And it seems that an eye for fashion runs in the family.

Luna’s look was biker-chic with a black leather jacket complete with studs and zipper pocket detailing. Her hair was tied back in adorable space buns.

As for little Miles, he went with a more casual look in a grey sweater. His sweet curly hair was styled just so and his smile had him looking like an exact copy of his dad.

John captioned the post, “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend”

Chrissy and John expecting baby number four after tragic death of son Jack

Just two years ago, John and Chrissy shared the devastating loss of their son Jack who was born prematurely, at just 20 weeks gestation, due to pregnancy complications.

Their monumental loss made Chrissy hesitant to announce her latest pregnancy. However, as she tends to do, the Sports Illustrated beauty found the courage to embrace their current blessing despite her fears.

As her due date approaches, Chrissy continues to share sweet (and very real) updates with her fans and followers online.