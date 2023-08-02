The View’s Whoopi Goldberg makes rare confession about past marriages

Whoopi Goldberg has made it clear in recent years that she has no desire to get married or have anyone else in her house with her, but it wasn’t always like that.

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, she made quite the confession about her past marriages.

Talking about one marriage ending, she said, “I was dancin’ and prancin’, I was so glad to get out of there.”

“Every time, because I always knew, I always thought, ‘You didn’t wanna do this from the giddy-up’, and you did it anyway, so shut up and move on,” she added.

Of course, this confession prompted Joy Behar to ask why Whoopi was doing it anyway.

“Because I thought I could make a round hole go into a square peg,” Whoopi said. “I thought that that was what was for me.”

Joy agreed with the sentiment, noting, “You can’t change people.”

“No, and I was never meant to be married, and I know that, and I knew that then, and I kept trying to do what everybody said what I was supposed to,” Whoopi added.

“And then I said, ‘You know what? This is getting expensive and boring,'” she concluded.

Keep reading to learn about Whoopi Goldberg‘s past marriages.

Whoopi Goldberg’s first husband was Alvin Martin

Whoopi and Alvin Martin began their marriage in 1973 after the pair met in Los Angeles while Alvin was Whoopi’s drug counselor.

At the time, Whoopi was 18. The same year they got married, she gave birth to her one and only child, daughter Alex Martin.

The couple struggled through most of their marriage as they were developing their careers, and ultimately divorced after six years in 1979.

Whoopi Goldberg’s marriage to David Claessen

In 1986, Whoopi married Dutch cinematographer David Claessen.

Though they attended many events together, the marriage didn’t last long — they split in 1988.

Claessen, for his part, is known for his work in directing music videos for artists such as Britney Spears and Jason Mraz.

Whoopi Goldberg’s final marriage: Lyle Trachtenberg

Whoopi’s third and final marriage was not the one that lasted, but it did appear to be an eye-opener for Whoopi.

She married IATSE union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994 and the two quickly separated the following year.

Whoopi realized that marriage just wasn’t for her after that.

“It took me some time but I realized that trying to turn myself into something I wasn’t ready for, for a man. Wasn’t his fault. It was mine,” Whoopi told The New York Times Magazine in 2019, according to Us Weekly. “My marriages failed and I was the common denominator. My commitment was never that strong. I can say now that I was never really in love.”