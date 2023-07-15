The View’s Whoopi Goldberg demands Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss gets a raise

Does Whoopi Goldberg want another Scandoval to happen on Vanderpump Rules?

It doesn’t sound like it, but she does agree with Raquel Leviss on one thing — Raquel needs a raise to continue shooting the show.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi tore up her notes and went off on a statement of her own while discussing the Vanderpump Rules Scandoval drama.

Whoopi dutifully noted that after ratings went up following the last season, the show has Emmy nominations for the first time in 10 years.

“Fans are crediting Raquel Leviss for saving the show with she and Tom Sandoval’s affair,” she noted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They’re demanding that Bravo raise her salary. Raise her salary, damn it!” Whoopi shouted as she ripped up her notecards. “Raise her salary!”

Whoopi’s statement earned claps from the audience and her co-hosts, truly speaking to how much Raquel deserves a raise to come back on the show.

Raquel Leviss wants more money to return to Vanderpump Rules

Whoopi isn’t the only one who thinks Raquel deserves a raise, either.

Right now, her future on Pump Rules is up in the air as contract negotiations are being made, and she’s definitely looking for a raise to return to the show.

Allegedly, Raquel is supposed to start filming soon — but we’re not sure if she will if her demands aren’t met.

Personally, we wouldn’t blame the star for not returning if she doesn’t get a raise, considering the impact Season 10 and the reunion had on her.

Only time will tell if Raquel will return to Vanderpump Rules or if she’ll start a new path in her life now that she’s finished her stint at a health treatment facility.

Raquel Leviss leaves the treatment facility

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel left The Meadows, a health treatment facility in Arizona, following a lengthy stay.

She entered the facility following the events of the Season 10 reunion, and we can’t say that we blame her after some of those comments were made about her.

Of course, being part of an affair is never fun, but even fans weren’t thrilled about some of the statements the cast members said about her.

Now that she’s out of treatment, a source says she’s like a “totally different person.”

After going through treatment, the negative comments from her castmates, and the overall drama from the affair, it only seems fair that Raquel is requesting more money from Bravo.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC. Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.