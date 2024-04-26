The View’s Sara Haines is ‘out of office’: Here’s when the show will be back

The View has been airing repeats all week, and fans are ready for new episodes to watch.

The hardworking ladies have taken a much-needed hiatus for Spring Break, leaving everyone with a week of rerun episodes.

By taking this time away from filming The View, the ladies should be coming back next week refreshed and ready to take on the hot topics robustly.

Fans were upset with the extended break the ladies took for Christmas. The last half of December was mostly old episodes, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

A few ladies have checked in on social media this week, letting fans know where they have been on vacation, while others have gone dark on the internet.

Sara Haines showed pictures of herself and her husband enjoying a break in Turks and Caicos.

Sara is in Turks and Caicos; where were Joy Behar and the other ladies?

Sara Haines put a photo on her Instagram reels of her husband, Max Shifrin, and herself wearing sunglasses outside with the same caption, “Out of office.”

Sara Haines shares a snapshot of her and Max Shrifrin on vacation. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Joy Behar was tagged in a photo detailing a stay at the Palazzo Monga Boutique Guesthouse in Verona, Italy. The elite hotel boasts just three suites and a large guesthouse, making it a quiet stay in this historical part of Italy.

The post’s caption read, “Thanks for staying with us, Joy Behar and Steve! It was a pleasure showing you Verona and having you as our guests. A presto!”

According to the post, Joy was there with her husband, Steve Janowitz, relaxing and exploring Italy.

Another one of the ladies, Alyssa Farah Griffin, went to Italy too! She shared that she went to Venezia, Italy for a bit.

Whoopi Goldeberg was seen thanking a Delta pilot in an unknown location, although she usually goes to her home base in Italy when the show is on break.

Sunny Hostin was quiet during the week regarding her whereabouts, and Ana Navarro checked in periodically from her home in Florida.

Brian Teta shared that The View is on Spring Break

Brian Teta, executive producer of The View and its podcast, The View: Behind the Table, shared on a podcast episode with Joy Behar that new episodes of both will air on Monday next week.

Instead of leading off on the show about the coming hiatus, it was buried in a midweek episode of the podcast, leaving many fans wondering what was going on as older episodes have aired all week.

With so many ladies jetting off to Italy or Islands near the Bahamas for relaxing holidays, they should be ready to go on Monday with a fresh take on the hot topics gripping America.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.