The View’s Joy Behar surfaces after her fight with COVID-19

The View has been on hiatus since the week before Christmas, and all the fans are going through withdrawals by now.

Everyone has been clamoring for new episodes but has had to settle for the ladies posting about their holidays on social media.

Even more upsetting for loyal The View watchers is that Joy Behar has been out since the middle of the month.

Joy, who had never contracted it before, became ill with COVID-19 and had to change her schedule for the remainder of the year abruptly.

Whoopi Goldberg’s announcement that Joy was out for the remainder of the week was met with boos from the audience.

Since then, fans have been waiting for any word that Joy was getting better and would be okay after this sickness. Finally, she has been spotted on Instagram.

Joy Behar is seen in an Instagram photo after her battle with COVID-19

Joy’s long-time friend, Don Lemon, updated fans everywhere on his Instagram page. Don Lemon used to work for CNN and has been friends with Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin for decades.

Don Lemon posted the photo of Joy Behar and himself posing with several friends in front of a Christmas tree. He captioned the photo “Comfort and Joy.”

While she looks tired, Joy is dressed for comfort in sweatpants and a matching top. The highlight of the photo is her slippers, and fans made sure to notice that detail.

A fan made sure to comment, “Joy’s slippers tho..”

Another fan wrote, “Joy is an icon.” To which another replied, “She’s like a grandma and goals!”

Fans hope Joy will fill everyone in on her health once The View returns.

When exactly will The View return?

The View has not shown a new episode since December 18 and has no plans for new episodes through December 29, 2023.

The following new episode is not slated to run until January 2, 2024. That certainly is a long span without current events and news.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, fans started complaining on social media about the reruns of episodes from December. Some fans felt it was too big a gap in time for anything to be relevant now.

The View did post a lovely Christmas Greeting for their viewers on Christmas Day on X, formerly known as Twitter.

From all of us at #TheView, Merry Christmas!🎄 pic.twitter.com/fw35CGDThn — The View (@TheView) December 25, 2023

The post is captioned, “From all of us at #TheView, Merry Christmas!” It features a photo of all the ladies currently sitting as hosts.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.