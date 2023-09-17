The View’s Ana Navarro reveals which racy reality show she turned down

Ana Navarro is best known as one of The View’s co-hosts and for her political commentary on CNN and other networks.

Her work on The View has brought her several Emmy nominations for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host over the past few years.

However, she might have also been known for a racy reality TV show if she’d accepted the offer to appear on that particular show.

The topic came up during a discussion with her current show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, as Ana appeared on The View: Behind the Table podcast.

They spoke about various topics ranging from current politics and politicians to how often men think about the Roman Empire.

Things became interesting when Teta brought up how Ana’s co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, talked about the Bravo reality TV shows and which ones she could see each of her View colleagues on.

Ana Navarro was offered a racy reality TV show

According to Teta, Alyssa felt Ana was a perfect fit for Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami. While she was born in Nicaragua, her family moved to the United States, and Ana attended schools in Miami, Florida.

The 51-year-old co-host attended the University of Miami for her undergraduate degree and is married to lawyer and lobbyist Al Cardenas.

“I don’t have the cleavage to be on Real Housewives of Miami,” Ana replied after Teta said he was “amazed” she was never asked to be on RHOM.

Teta then brought up that Ana was once asked to be on a reality TV show, but it wasn’t Bravo’s show. Instead, it was a racier version of Dancing With the Stars.

He reminded Ana that she’d been offered to appear on a “Dirty Dancing” show, which jogged her memory.

Reality show featured eight contestants and was set at film’s location

The show Ana was offered was The Real Dirty Dancing, which originated in Australia and ran for one season. The American adaptation also ran for just one season on FOX in 2022, with four episodes hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Among the eight contestants in the competition were former WWE wrestler Brie Bella Garcia, celebrity chef Cat Cora, and reality TV personality Tyler Cameron. The Real co-host Loni Love was also a contestant, suggesting she may have received a call to be on the show after Ana turned it down.

Viewers can check out the four-episode competition show via the Tubi streaming service.

In a spoiler alert, Cat Cora was one of the show’s two winners alongside High School Musical actor Corbin Bleu.

The reality TV show was filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, where the classic movie Dirty Dancing was shot in 1987. Teta shared that Ana was “a little bit interested” in the opportunity “for a second.”

“I think I was amused and somewhat flattered,” Ana admitted when she recalled the offer to appear in the show.

She also said there was absolutely no way she could recreate that classic dance scene set to I’ve Had the Time of My Life featuring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

“I love music. I love Latin music. I can dance, but I am not at the level of dancer that I should be for being a Latina queen…I need some Salsa lessons,” Ana joked on the podcast.

Ana regularly appears on The View alongside co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, where dancing isn’t necessary.

While she turned down The Real Dirty Dancing, she was slightly intrigued. However, one has to wonder if Ana would ever appear on the much more popular show, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.