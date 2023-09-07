Whoopi Goldberg gives health update after missing The View season premiere

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg was noticeably missing from the show’s season premiere, prompting fans to speculate about her absence.

Longtime co-host Joy Behar took over as the show’s moderator and was joined by Sarah Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

After Behar talked about the show being in its 27th year, she brought up Goldberg not being there, informing the audience and viewers that she’d been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Yes. It’s back. It’s back,” Behar said as the audience groaned about Goldberg’s health situation.

Behar also indicated she expected Goldberg to be back “later this week” as she was on the “tail end” of being sick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The View shared a video (below) featuring Behar discussing Goldberg’s health situation. She and her co-hosts also discussed the new desk on the set as well as brand new mugs showing everyone’s faces, including Goldberg’s.

Whoopi Goldberg makes an appearance during The View

While she wasn’t at the studio, Goldberg made a surprise appearance a day later to update everyone about her health situation.

Behar explained that this might be the third time that Goldberg had COVID-19, as she also spoke about her having gotten the vaccine previously.

Appearing via a pre-recorded video message, Goldberg was in a hotel room with a mask on. She confirmed that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19, requiring her to quarantine, and pulled down her mask to show her face.

“In spite of everything you may have heard…I am not at Burning Man. I am not still in Italy. I am not doing stuff. I’m not trying to change the outcome of the election,” she shared.

“I just have COVID,” Goldberg said, adding, “I’m still testing positive apparently. I have to have a clear test before I can come back. It might be a couple of days.”

She said she was happy to see the “beautiful new desk” and the “beautiful women” there for the show’s new season.

“I can’t wait to get back and hang out, but until then, it’s me and my mask, and I’m sort of confined in my room. I’ve never been sent to my room like this at this age,” Goldberg joked before sending “great love” and closing her video.

After the video ended, Hostin indicated that she’d been texting Goldberg regularly and she was “in good spirits,” with Behar saying “she’s a little hoarse” right now.

Fans show support and react to Goldberg’s absence

With The View sharing an Instagram post featuring Goldberg’s video message, many fans wished the actress, comedian, and TV personality a speedy recovery.

“Feel better soon Whoopi! I felt so sad the new season began without you,” one commenter wrote.

“Yes, take care, get well soon, then hurry back. we miss you,” another commenter said.

“So good to see you, I hope you’re feeling better, you are surely missed,” another individual wrote.

Pic credit: @theviewabc/Instagram

As Goldberg mentioned in her video update, she was no longer in Italy. Earlier this month, Variety reported that she was in Italy, filming a movie called Leopardi & Co. by director Federica Biondi.

She was also seen with Italian film producer Roberto Cipullo. Leopardi & Co. is an Italian comedy that co-stars Jeremy Irvine.

Goldberg was still not back on The View as of Thursday. Since she doesn’t usually appear on the show on Fridays, it seems likely that she’ll return next week so long as she receives a negative COVID-19 test.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.