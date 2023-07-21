The View’s Ana Navarro reveals her secret cosmetic procedure

The View‘s Ana Navarro has been on a beauty transformation journey lately, and fans have definitely taken notice.

The co-host is slimmer than before, thanks to some hard work and dedication in the gym.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she looks fabulous no matter what she wears, and even though she said working out can be hard, she knows how important it is to find a workout that you enjoy.

That said, some things can’t be done without some boosted enhancements.

Ana got real with her Instagram followers about some cosmetic procedures she uses to look a little younger, and the results are clearly working for her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ana looks younger than ever with a mix of cosmetic procedures and skincare. Keep reading to find out how this star keeps her face looking so youthful.

Ana Navarro gets real about cosmetic procedures

Ana shared a lengthy Instagram post with her followers to explain exactly how she gets her face to look the way it does and wasn’t afraid to admit that it’s not always all-natural.

She began her post by disclosing that she was not sharing a paid partnership, “I pay for my stuff.”

She then went on to explain the three things she does to keep her skin looking better than ever and admitted that she uses some Botox injections.

She explained the first two things rather simply, writing, “1. @carloswolfmd injects my forehead and crows-feet with Daxify (longer lasting Botox); 2. Since turning 50, I religiously use sun-screen, retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid serums. I wish I’d started sooner.”

The third treatment had a few steps, and she went into some more detail regarding the procedure.

“3. I’ve completed the three treatment package of Morpheus 8. I get it with the amazing @dermandbeautynp at Dr. Wolf’s office in Coral Gables. Morpheus 8 is micro-needling and high-frequency heat applied with a pistol type thingie. Looks like an electric glue-gun. The idea is that it promotes your skin’s own collagen growth. To tell you the truth, I don’t really see much of a difference when I look in the mirror. But when I saw these photos, I was like whoa! Maylen takes these pics before each treatment.”

She shared some before and after pictures from her treatments in the post.

Ana Navarro opens up on healing process after cosmetic procedures

While these procedures clearly work and Ana looks great, there is some recovery time to her skin procedures, mainly when doing the Morpheus 8.

She explained that it’s not cheap (though it’s cheaper than surgery), her face is very red for a few hours afterward, and she has to stay out of the sun for a few days after treatment as well.

Most importantly, she wanted to let her followers know what she was doing was what worked for her and wasn’t necessarily a recommendation.

Her one recommendation was to make sure that if you’re going to use injectables for cosmetic purposes, to do a lot of research and make sure you’re going to a reputable person so that nothing goes wrong.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.