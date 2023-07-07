The View’s Ana Navarro flaunts slimmed-down figure in busty swimsuit

The View’s Ana Navarro is absolutely stunning this summer as she shows off her impressive weight loss.

The television star has been enjoying some time away from The View and with her family, namely her husband and their pup, ChaCha.

Earlier this week, she shared a picture on Instagram where she, her husband Al, and ChaCha enjoyed some fun in the pool.

Well, at least Ana and Al enjoyed fun in the pool, as Ana explained in her caption that ChaCha is not a fan of getting wet.

Ana’s poolside selfies showed off her newly slimmed-down figure, proving that she has been putting in the work for her body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her post opens up with a sweet picture of her, Al, and ChaCha, while the next slide is a solo selfie of just Ana in her swimsuit.

Her solo selfie is followed by another selfie with ChaCha before the post ends with just a picture of a somewhat damp ChaCha.

Ana Navarro’s workout routine

While rumors continue to escalate that every celebrity losing weight is using the diabetic drug Ozempic, Ana has revealed that she’s doing things the old-fashioned way with a good old change to diet and working out.

In another Instagram share, Ana revealed that she really doesn’t like working out, but she has gotten into Pilates — which she, at the very least, doesn’t hate and is tolerable for her workouts.

She gave some encouragement to her followers, writing, “About pilates. I don’t like exercise. The trick is finding something you like -or at least, don’t hate doing. Pilates has really helped me get healthier. It’s an exercise method invented by Joseph Pilates. It uses your own body’s resistance to build strength. It’s often done on a thing called reformer. I find that it helps my back pain and have better posture, as well as strengthen core and build muscle tone.”

She also revealed that she belongs to a Pilates club that operates in major cities across the country, including several spots in New York.

For anyone looking to get into Pilates, she revealed that many gyms offer Pilates classes, and many cities have Pilates studios. Still, several videos on YouTube and apps can be used to start your Pilates journey.

The View comes back on July 10

This week has been a bit disappointing for The View enjoyers who wanted some new episodes, as the usual timeslot has been filled with reruns instead.

With Ana away and the Fourth of July holiday, it’s likely all the ladies took a step back to spend some time with their families, but hopefully, they will all return on Monday, July 10, with some new content.

We hope it doesn’t take too long because we want to hear which hot topic they will tackle next!

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.