The View: Whoopi Goldberg announces two secret marriages

How many times has Whoopi Goldberg been married?

If you ask the internet, she’s been married three times, but if you ask Whoopi, apparently, she’s been married five times.

That’s right, Whoopi announced two additional marriages on a recent episode of The View.

The topic of marriage came up as the hosts discussed the new romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

“People are concerned because they don’t know what they have in common,” Whoopi explained with a roll of her eyes.

While discussing whether or not these two were compatible, the hosts decided to discuss their own compatibility in their relationships.

In the middle of their discussion, Whoopi read a statistic from TIME Magazine.

“Most partners have a lot in common. Sharing up to 89 percent of the traits people are looking for,” she said. “So, perhaps, they have something in common.”

And that’s when the bombshell was dropped.

Whoopi Goldberg says she was married five times

“So, think about your marriages. How many have you had? Three?” Joy asked Whoopi.

“Five,” Whoopi corrected.

“Five. Out of the five marriages, how many would you say you had a lot in common with?” Joy asked.

“All,” Whoopi said.

Whoopi Goldberg’s known marriages and relationships

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Whoopi Goldberg’s first husband was Alvin Martin. They got married in 1973 after the pair met in Los Angeles while Alvin was Whoopi’s drug counselor.

At the time, Whoopi was 18. The same year they got married, she gave birth to her one and only child, daughter Alex Martin. The couple struggled through most of their marriage as they developed their careers and ultimately divorced after six years in 1979.

In 1986, Whoopi married Dutch cinematographer David Claessen. Though they attended many events together, the marriage didn’t last long — they split in 1988.

Whoopi’s third and final known marriage was to Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994, and the two quickly separated the following year.

After her last marriage, Whoopi said that she realized marriage wasn’t for her, but that might not have been the case. It’s unclear when her other two marriages took place, but it’s possible that one or both took place after her marriage in 1994.

We don’t know who the other two marriages were to, but she has been in public relationships with Ten Danson, actor Frank Langella, playwright David Schein, businessman Michael Visbal, orthodontist Jeffrey Cohen, camera operator Edward Gold, and actor Timothy Dalton.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.