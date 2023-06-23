The View hosts claim they don’t know who Greg Gutfeld is

Greg, hold on to your hat — these ladies know almost nothing about you.

Greg Gutfeld is a co-host on Fox News’ The Five during the week and the host of Gutfeld! on weeknights.

The television host apparently often brings up The View on his show, but it’s not getting under their skin — they don’t even know who he is.

In fact, on Thursday’s episode of The View, Joy Behar claimed she had “never heard of him.”

Greg became a topic of conversation when the ladies began discussing Geraldo Reivera’s exit from The Five, which was caused due to “growing tension.”

However, Joy doesn’t think he’s leaving by choice since it’s “hard to sit with these people who are spewing lies.”

Is that you, Greg? Joy isn’t sure.

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are unsure of who Greg Gutfeld is

While discussing Geraldo’s departure from The Five, host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she blamed Greg for going “after [Geraldo] really personally” based on the times she’s watched the show.

Almost as soon as she called him out, both Joy and Sunny Hostin chimed in with a “Who is that?”

After Alyssa explained who he was, Sunny seemed to have her memory jostled and explained to Joy that he “talks about you all the time.”

Still, Joy asked, “Who is he?”

And she wasn’t joking.

“No, really, who is he?” she said. “He has a show. Oh, never heard of him. I guess he’s just obsessed with me!”

Inside Geraldo Rivera’s departure from The Five

Despite the musings on The View, it was Geraldo’s choice to leave The Five, so he says.

In an interview with AP, he revealed that he decided to go, but no one really went to bat for him to return or stay.

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” he told The Associated Press. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

The Five is Fox’s most-watched program with millions of viewers — that’s right, millions. Geraldo was one of the only liberal voices remaining at Fox, and his absence will surely be felt by those who enjoyed watching him on the show.

His last scheduled television appearance is next week, before his July 4 birthday, when he turns 80.

If the rumors are true about his riff with Greg, it’s possible more will be said on Greg’s own show, or perhaps more will come to light on The View instead.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.