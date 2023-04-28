Sunny Hostin calls out Whoopi Goldberg for passing gas on The View

Sunny Hostin isn’t afraid to speak the truth, and on Thursday, she took things to the next level.

The lawyer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night.

Sunny joined Andy’s clubhouse, alongside legendary author Judy Blume for an entertaining 30 minutes full of laughter.

As part of the light-hearted show, Andy invites guests to play games and spill the tea, notably with cocktails frequently flowing.

The latest episode was no exception, with Andy grilling Sunny about her esteemed The View co-hosts.

Sunny didn’t hold back, and apparently, neither does Whoopi.

Sunny Hostin shares information about Whoopi Goldberg’s bodily functions

Host Andy Cohen grilled Sunny about various topics, including shadiness, generosity, and passing gas.

The co-host of The View played a game of Who Gon’ Check Me, View. The game was a play on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield’s iconic moment, where she wondered, “Who Gon’ Check Me, Boo?”

For one question, Andy asked who was most likely to fart on set. The options were Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah, Ana Navarro, and Whoopi.

Sunny didn’t hesitate, exclaiming “Whoopi” in response to the question.

In addition to being generous with passing gas, Sunny also revealed Whoopi was a gracious gift-giver.

Other notable moments from the segment were Sunny’s assertion that Ana and Joy were guilty of making shady comments under their breaths. Sunny also said she disagreed with Whoopi the most.

The WWHL appearance allowed viewers to see Sunny in a different forum, showing a different side of the attorney.

Naturally, the comment made headlines, which was likely a relief for Whoopi. Whoopi has received criticism from former co-hosts of The View, including Rosie O’Donnell.

Rosie O’Donnell slams Whoopi Goldberg’s behavior on The View

Rosie O’Donnell appeared on the podcast Now What? with Brooke Shields earlier this month.

The comedian told Brooke some brutal words about The View, revealing she would never return to the daytime show.

Rosie called her experience with Whoopi on The View the “worst experience I’ve ever had.”

According to Rosie, she and Whoopi clashed over potential coverage of Bill Cosby, who was accused of rape.

Rosie revealed, “I wanted to discuss Bill Cosby, and Whoopi did not.”

At the time, the trial was front-page news, but The View did not broach the topic.

As Rosie explained, some people, including Whoopi, had power over what The View could discuss.

She also said that Whoopi treated her worse than any person on television in her entire career.