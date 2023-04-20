The real reason Rosie O’Donnell will never return to The View

Rosie O’Donnell has no love lost for The View, and on Tuesday, she explained why she feels that way.

The mother of two was a guest on ‎Now What? with Brooke Shields, a podcast hosted by the former child star.

On the show, Brooke catches up with famous faces with riveting interviews where guests tell previously unheard anecdotes.

On the podcast, Rosie broached numerous topics, including addiction, her stand-up career, and pressures to hide her sexuality.

Additionally, Rosie’s tumultuous tenure on the ABC daytime talk show The View was a topic of discussion.

The podcast episode contained multiple nuggets that will likely be an interesting listen for fans of the comedian.

Rosie O’Donnell will never return to The View for this reason

The View first aired in 1997 as a talk show aimed at women. The series began with industry powerhouses, including Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar, and Barbara Walters serving as the original panel.

As for Rosie, she joined the show in 2006 and quickly got into it with then-co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Following the moment when Rosie felt she was “thrown under the bus,” she departed the show.

Nearly a decade later, Rosie rejoined the cast in 2014 before leaving a final time in 2015.

During the latest episode of Now What? with Brooke Shields, Rosie had some scathing words about returning to the ABC series. The comedian said that it wasn’t the “best use of my talent to have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.”

Scuffles between The View co-hosts have made the show a lasting success, with Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain as a few of the conservative “antagonists” throughout the years.

Rosie also called out Bill Geddie, who was the producer when she started the show. Rosie referred to Bill as an “old, cis, white man, Republican.”

She also claimed he gave Elisabeth “talking points of the Republican press that they would release daily.”

When Rosie returned, things got worse.

Rosie O’Donnell talks about Whoopi Goldberg tension

As it turns out, the second try wasn’t a charm for Rosie, who had immense tension with co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Rosie said working with Whoopi on The View was the “worst experience I’ve ever had.”

One of the biggest issues was Whoopi’s refusal to discuss Bill Cosby — who was then on trial for multiple rape charges.

Rosie revealed, “I wanted to discuss Bill Cosby and Whoopi did not.”

She added, “We clashed in ways that I was shocked by.”

Rosie turned away from The View, and now, fans know why.