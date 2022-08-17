Rosie O’Donnell is in her ‘feelings’ as she offers up beautiful Anne Heche tribute

Rosie O’Donnell shared a tribute to actress Anne Heche after her passing. Pic credit: @rosie/Instagram

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell switched up her tone in a recent heartfelt tribute to Anne Heche following the actress’ passing.

In a new TikTok video dedicated to Anne, Rosie said that she was having “all the feelings” as she recounted the tragic situation that took the Return to Paradise actress’ life at the age of 53.

After crashing her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5 and suffering brain damage, Anne was pronounced legally dead on August 12.

Rosie opened up her tribute video by saying she was about to watch the first movie she saw of Anne’s, in which she starred opposite actor Vince Vaughn.

“That’s where I first really saw her and came to notice her,” Rosie revealed. “She was a wonderful actress. She really was.”

With subtle tears in her eyes, Rosie continued to explain how disturbing her death was and how she plans to keep Anne’s memory alive by reading her book, Call Me Crazy.

Rosie O’Donnell suggests fame played a part in Anne Heche’s death

Rosie went on to imply that Anne Heche’s fame may have had something to do with her tragic death.

“You know, fame is a strange thing,” she continued. “As Boy George says, ‘fame is the impending, glittering disaster.’ It changes everything, the equilibrium, the balance in your life, forever I think.”

Rosie finished off her video by wishing for Anne to find peace and telling viewers to go watch one of her movies to “lift her up.”

Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after multiple car crashes

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Another World alum was officially pronounced dead after suffering major injuries from multiple car crashes.

On August 5, the actress crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, which was later revealed to have been her third crash of the day.

Since the horrific crash, Anne had been in a coma and was suffering a catastrophic brain injury that she was not expected to recover from. On August 12, she was officially pronounced deceased.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” her representative told People.

The rep continued, “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”