The View fans upset MLK Day episode is prerecorded

The View is a meaningful way for many people to get the current news and hot topics, so the show must be live, especially after a weekend.

Lately, this has not been the case quite often. It seems like it is becoming a habit for the ladies to take extra time off from The View.

The ladies on The View are already taking breaks early in the New Year and on a significant holiday, it was revealed yesterday.

According to Brian Teta and his podcast, The View: Behind the Table, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode began the week and was pretaped last Thursday.

The ladies, especially Joy Behar, who was down with COVID-19, all had several weeks off from filming their live show in December. Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator, already takes ample time off each week.

Fans who posted about it on social media immediately noticed it had happened again.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed the show was not live on Monday

Before Brian Teta confirmed the pretaped show on the aftershow podcast, fans noticed it. None of the news stories that happened over the weekend was covered.

The week’s first show was solely devoted to Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) and, while meaningful, did not bring up any breaking news.

One fan alerted everyone, “This is a previously recorded episode. #TheView.”

A fan posted on X about The View being previously recorded. Pic credit: @faceman68/X

Another fan expressed frustration that it wasn’t live, “Oh, this isn’t live. They recorded this on Thursday. SMH @TheView #TheView.”

The fan issued a solid warning to The View, “It’s MLK Day. Don’t mess up @TheView #TheView.”

A fan posted on X about The View not being live. Pic credit: @MarquezG/X

On the podcast, Sunny Hostin explained to everyone that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day of service, which they wanted to do on Monday instead of filming the show.

Ana Navarro fought with Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines over Martin Luther King Jr. Day topic

The ladies got into a verbal jousting match over the politics of MLK Day.

Sunny spoke an impassioned speech about the people whose accomplishments were erased over the history being taught. Ana went after her for her comments and put her two cents into the mix.

Then, when Sara Haines awkwardly said that white kids “should feel bad” about slavery, Ana corrected her roughly.

The terse exchange was cringeworthy when Ana said, “That’s ridiculous!” Ana continued, “Learning about history should not make anyone feel bad…”

Sara and Ana went back and forth with each other, veering off why the holiday is essential.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.