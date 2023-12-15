The View fans react to Ana Navarro shading Meghan McCain

The ladies on The View love to talk about politics during the Hot Topic segment of the show.

Today did not disappoint the fans. The topic was Hunter Biden and the House Republicans formalizing the Biden Impeachment Inquiry.

Whoopi Goldberg filled her seat as moderator today. Joy Behar, who has been taken ill by COVID-19, was still absent and is expected to be out all week.

The ladies were discussing that the House had problems presenting the crimes that President Joe Biden is supposed to have committed.

After watching a clip of the inquiry, Sunny Hostin spoke as a lawyer and called the whole ordeal “political retribution.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a conservative herself, said she has not seen “one shred of evidence that is tied to Joe Biden.”

This segued into Ana Navarro and her startling claims about former hosts on The View.

Ana Navarro makes claims about former hosts of The View, and fans take notice

Ana started with her views after Alyssa finished her impassioned speech about Hunter and Joe Biden.

Ana began to say, “Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father…” After a bit, she clarified her perspective, “Did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it.”

The View’s YouTube Channel.

Once the ladies and the audience understood what Ana said, they laughed. As Ana went on, Alyssa burst in and asked who at the table would have peddled on someone’s name.

Ana said, “I’m not talking about currently.” A chorus of groans and a loud “Oh” could be heard. A relieved Alyssa said, “We just wanted to clear our names.”

Almost immediately, fans posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user, @SeansCommentary, remarked when the ladies wondered if they were who Ana was speaking of, “The co-hosts when when [sic] Ana said everyone at this table has benefitted from their parent’s name. #theview”

A fan of The View comments on X. Pic credit; @SeansCommentary/X

Another fan, @NikkiNuVogue, assumed that Ana spoke of Meghan, even though she never said her name. This assumption that Ana allegedly was speaking of Meghan may be because Meghan is the daughter of former senator John McCain.

A fan on X posted about Ana Navarro and Meghan McCain. Pic credit: @NikkiNuVogue/X

Meghan McClain upset at The View and threatens legal action

Reddit users only recently said Ana was name-dropping quite a bit and acting like Meghan McCain. Meghan is going after the ladies on The View on social media in a weird turn of events.

Meghan called out the ladies at The View this time with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In the statement that Meghan McCain posted on her social media profile at X, @MeghanMcCain, she assumed that Ana was speaking of her and threatened legal action. Meghan claimed in her posting that she would consult lawyers “regarding what was libeled against me on the View this morning.”

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have.



I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023

Another fan, @Pismo_B, posted, “I would love to see the cat fight between Meghan McCain & Ana Navarro.”

A fan on the platform X speaking about Meghan McCain and Ana Navarro. Pic credit: @Pismo_B/X

Even though Ana’s allegations were just innuendo, fans hope she will clarify what she meant in her statement.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.