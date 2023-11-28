Ana Navarro called out for acting like Meghan McCain on The View

The View co-host Ana Navarro has a lot of famous friends. She is always mentioning them on her social media pages, namely Instagram.

Then she brings them up on the show constantly. She mentions famous people whenever the ladies share their work on a holiday or weekend.

Recently, on the show, she filled in for Joy Behar. Joy typically has Mondays off, and then Whoopi Goldberg takes Fridays off. These are the days that Ana fills in at the table.

The ladies spoke of Thanksgiving in Italy, the big turkey debacle, or a trip to Disney. Ana instead told of the American Ambassador to Panama, speaking of their friendship.

Ana already has issues with her cohosts, most recently taking a jab at Joy Behar, calling in about her outfit, and embarrassing her.

Fans of the show are noticing that Ana is getting full of herself and are calling her out on social media.

Reddit users complain that Ana Navarro is acting just like Meghan McCain

Fans of The View are taking to Reddit to say that Ana brags and namedrops too much, even comparing her to Meghan McCain.

User @OrkidingMe started a thread entitled “Ana is the new Megan [sic]. Always the longest rambler about who she knows.” She began a tirade about Ana. Having noticed that Whoopi looks irritated with Ana and goes off on a tangent about her famous friends, she calls Ana an “overly made-up braggart” in part.

A fan of The View posting on Reddit. Pic credit: @OrkidingMe/Reddit

Meghan McCain was a cohost on The View for four seasons and has nothing nice to say about her time on the show. As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Meghan only misses her wardrobe people, not her cohorts.

Other Reddit users weighed in with their opinions. User @ilive4manass said, “To add to this, Ana also is constantly talking about her famous, rich friends just like Meghan.”

Then @Lanky_Basil4885 says, “I’ve never understood the love for her. She always has gotten on my nerves.”

Fans of The View respond on Reddit. Pic credit: @ilive4manass/@Lanky_Basil4885/@staceykerri/Reddit

And one final user, @staceykerri, said, “Ugh, yes, and the way she turns any topic into something political. Monday episodes suck. I can’t stand Ana in Joy’s seat.”

Jada Pinkett Smith responds to Ana’s remarks

Recently Ana and Jada Pinkett Smith got into an online brawl over the way Ana feels Jada is marketing her book Worthy.

Ana thought she was emasculating Jada’s husband, Will Smith by bringing up sensitive marital subjects. On the podcast, The View: Behind The Table, Ana invited Jada to the show.

People magazine reports that Jada has let it go and said, “I always know that anybody who’s saying that hasn’t really done their homework.”

It remains to be seen if Jada will take Ana up on her offer to “sell more books” on The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.