The View fans call out Joy Behar for interrupting the show again

Joy Behar recently interrupted The View again, during a live show, and fans are tired of this new habit.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Joy has been at war with the ladies on The View lately, with Sara Haines taking the brunt of things and it may be because she keeps fixing Joy’s loud gaffes on air.

Sara has been the one to shut off Joy’s phone on The View when it rings during a live taping, as it did recently on the show, and now it has happened again.

Normally, Sunny Hostin is the one with the loud ringing phone that causes interruptions on The View, but Joy has taken up the bad habit.

Although Sunny’s children are in college, she insists on keeping her phone close even during filming The View in case they need her, but Joy does not have young children to blame for her screwups.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Another one of Joy’s electronic devices beeped during a heated segment of The View that had Sunny and Alyssa Farah Griffin talking over each other, causing Whoopi Goldberg to say something.

Joy’s watch chimed in during Whoopi’s speech putting a stop to the show

Whoopi was in the middle of a speech to calm Sunny and Alyssa down when a chiming broke through halting everything.

Whoopi quipped, “Wanna get it, I’ll wait?” as Joy and Sunny tried to turn it off. Joy admitted that it was her watch that was the culprit.

Joy was flustered and stared off camera for a bit after the exchange until the camera panned to Whoopi holding her head down trying to stifle her laughter. Sunny then said, “You have to be able to laugh at something, Joy.”

Fans shared how they felt about Joy and her interruption. One fan wrote, “Darn, I always miss the good stuff.” Another called the watch a “terrorist device” while another called the debacle, “too funny.”

Fans react to Joy Behar interrupting The View again. Pic credit: Facebook/ Entertainment Weekly

One fan called Joy out and wrote, “Leave it at home Joy!” since this seems to be a habit now, Joy should leave it at home. It may be sound advice.

A fan tells Joy Behar where to leave her electronics. Pic credit: Facebook/ Entertainment Weekly

Another fan simply posted, “Joy’s an idiot.”

A critic called Joy Behar an idiot. Pic credit: Facebook/ Entertainment Weekly

The View took time to recognize Native American Heritage Month

In the middle of a busy political season on The View that caused disruptions to the annual Halloween episode for the hosts this year, they still took time to recognize Native American Heritage Month on the show.

The ladies spoke with Suzan Shown Harjo who has worked for decades trying to reclaim land and artifacts for her people in a valiant way. It was nice for the ladies to pay homage to the Native American culture during the busy election season.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.