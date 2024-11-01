Here’s how Joy Behar ‘crossed the line’ with Sara Haines on The View

The ladies on The View have been getting into trouble lately, with Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines sparring with each other, and now Joy Behar has entered into the fray.

Everyone seems to be on edge during the heated segments on The View about politics, and the ladies are having difficulty behaving with decorum.

Most of the turmoil has been caused by the ladies talking over each other without hearing each other out.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sara called Sunny “soulless” during a segment about talking to your exes after a breakup.

Joy Behar may have received a talking-to from the network’s higher-ups because she shared something private about Sara in front of her parents in the latest debacle.

Sara recently brought her parents to work, and they were prominently featured in the audience. They then stayed to film the podcast The View: Behind the Table, but the day was not without controversy.

Joy outed a same-sex relationship that Sara shared about in front of her parents

Sara was excited to have her parents in the show’s audience, but not everything went as planned during their visit, and Joy is to blame for that happening.

Sara shared that she had had a same-sex relationship during her college years with another studio audience during a commercial break that did not air live on television.

Whoopi Goldberg told the audience during a live taping that Sara’s parents would be staying to do the podcast, and that is when Joy put her foot in her mouth again.

Joy said, “I have to ask her a question. Are you going to bring up that lesbian relationship you said you had back at Smith?” She referenced the college that Sara attended.

Sara looked shocked that Joy would say that in front of her parents. Joy shared information that wasn’t hers to share. Sara told her dad to grab some “earmuffs” to diffuse the situation with a laugh.

Joy may be in the hot seat this week, rather than Sara, who got into trouble last week with Whoopi over inappropriate hand gestures.

Daily Mail reports that an insider said, “Joy was blasted by her cohosts and higher-ups for her on-air comment about Sara Haines’ lesbian romance. She crossed the line in terms of relaying something that was told to her off-air.”

While Sara may have already told her parents about the brief college fling, it was not Joy’s place to put her life on the air like that. Perhaps the calls for Joy to retire are timely, given that she cannot always control what she says.

Sara’s parents join the podcast with her and Brian Teta

Despite the mortification Sara may have felt at being outed by Joy live on the air, she still sat with her parents for a chat on the podcast The View: Behind the Table.

Dick and Sandy Haines joined in during the last part of the podcast and had a lovely time chatting about raising Sara. They covered it up entirely if they were upset over Joy’s blunder.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.