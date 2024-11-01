Sunny Hostin called ‘soulless’ on The View after these callous comments

Lately, the ladies on The View have been fighting over politics leading up to the next presidential election, but this time, another subject had Sunny Hostin at odds with the others.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sunny was sparring with Sara Haines, and the ladies kept trying to talk over each other during a recent political discussion.

Fans remained divided over who was right when Sunny and Sara fought on live television; many could see each other’s sides.

Then, Sara got heated with Sunny during a segment on National Text Your Ex Day, which is surprising since Whoopi Goldberg called her out not too long ago.

Sara gestured with her hands, and Whoopi thought she was being a bit graphic with them. Sara got into hot water with her best friend, Whoopi, and quickly apologized.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This time, Sara’s parents were in the audience watching the show, and Sara may have felt a bit bolder and called Sunny out for her callous remarks during a segment.

Sara says, ‘You are soulless’ to Sunny on The View

Whoopi asked the ladies on The View if any of them were in contact with their exes and if they would text them, and Sara jumped in and said, of course, she’s still in touch with many of her exes.

Sunny said, “No!” several times. “I don’t like this. I would not like Manny texting his ex,” she added.

Manny is her husband, Dr. Emmanual Hostin, and he’s aware Sunny does not like him contacting any of his old dates.

The topic turned to the possibility of a text if a life event happened, such as a death. Even then, Sunny was advocating no contact with her past loves. Sunny’s firm stance that you cannot be friends with exes has Sara saying, “You are soulless!” about Sunny.

Sunny continued and said that contacting them is a problem because it opens up a door, even as Whoopi shared that she was friends with all her exes and continues to care about them since they were friends.

Fans react to Sunny’s comments on the topic

One fan said everyone knew how Sunny would feel about keeping in touch with her exes. Another fan loved how Whoopi acted in the segment, calling her a “true master of the craft.”

Fans comment on Sunny Hostin’s take on a heated topic. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

One fan laughed when Sara slayed with her soulless comment, “Sara Haines to Sunny Hostin, ‘you are soulless.'”

Another commented on Sara and Whoopi’s love, calling it “adorable.” Then, one fan shared that fun topics like this should be discussed more often instead of heavy political ones.

Fans noticed Sunny Hostin’s ‘soulless’ comments on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

One lone fan agreed with Sunny, saying, “Leave the past in the past.”

A fan agreed with Sunny Hostin on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Sara may have felt bolder since her parents were in the audience, but she did not hold back when she labeled Sunny “soulless.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.