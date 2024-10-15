Sunny Hostin’s spat with Sara Haines on The View has fans divided

Election season can be full of arguments between typically good friends, which seems to be happening on The View between Sunny Hostin and the ladies.

Election season news is taking over popular morning talk shows, including The View, leading to some spats between the ladies at the host table.

Sunny Hostin, who some think may be hard to get along with, has been sparring with several ladies, including Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Typically, Alyssa is the lone standout Republican among the Democrats on the panel, and strife between the groups happens, but it has been happening with everyone lately.

Sara has been pushing back against Sunny on The View, and fans notice the infighting between the ladies.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This spat started when Sara said people should vote for a candidate with a “good heart. ” The other ladies fired back at Sara, leading Sunny to say the election isn’t all “sunshine and unicorns and puppy dog tails.”

Sunny and Sara continued to fight over the election, and fans are speaking out

The infighting between the ladies continued to a new week of politics and who people should vote for in the presidential election.

Sunny and Sara continued to butt heads against each other over the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, and fans are taking sides with each of them.

The latest controversy concerned whether Kamala Harris can set herself apart from President Joe Biden, and the ladies continued to dig at each other.

Sunny doubled down that Kamala’s campaign has been “flawless” after Alyssa pointed out that there could be improvement. Sara pointed out that Kamala needs to differentiate herself from President Biden.

The ladies got snippy with each other and started speaking over one another, leading fans to offer their own opinions on the fighting.

Based on the comments about good hearts, one fan thought Sunny was still sore at Sara.

Sara been on Sunny head since that sunshine and rainbows comment 😂#TheView pic.twitter.com/GBtmr7qDj5 — Special Guest Star ♏️ (@jon_ari_) October 14, 2024

Another fan reminded Sunny that this “is not the Sunny Hostin Show.” She spoke to Alyssa, encouraging her to be more like Sara and hold her own with Sunny.

A fan reminds Sunny Hostin that it is not the Sunny Hostin Show. Pic credit: @ada8mos/X

Another fan said Sara doesn’t “have to agree” with Sunny while sharing that she trusts Sunny.

One fan agreed with Sara Haines. Pic credit: @msswpr/X

Then another fan shared that the “cohosts need to play nice.” They pointed out that Ana and Sunny “keep interrupting when others are speaking,” especially with their differing views.

A fan thinks the ladies need to play nice. Pic credit: @WatcherTruth/X

One fan scolded Alyssa, calling her “rude” and saying she cuts “off people who are speaking.” Maybe that comment could go for each of the ladies on the panel.

A fan calls Alyssa rude. Pic credit: @Ambercathe/X

The election season will soon be over, and there should be lighter subjects for the ladies to discuss on The View.

The View debuts a new exciting theme song

Not only does The View have a fancy new studio this season, but there is also a new theme song for the ladies to dance to onstage.

Diane Warren wrote and Leona Lewis sang This Version (The View Theme).

If Joy Behar, who recently celebrated another birthday on the show, approves, then it must be a hit for The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.