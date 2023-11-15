The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin seemingly answers pregnancy rumors

Alyssa Farah Griffin is the youngest panelist on The View. At 34 years old, she is firmly in the millennial camp.

The other ladies range from Sara Haines at 45 to Joy Behar at 81.

Viewers are calling for a younger set of ladies on The View as Whoopi Goldberg has widened the divide between her generation and that of the millennials and the Gen Z crowd.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, fans have said the ladies are out of touch and should be replaced.

With the ever-present rumors that Whoopi of Joy will retire soon, it may be a good time for the showrunners to look at other younger hosts.

Alyssa has battled her share of rumors lately. This time, the rumor started with her co-host and moderator. Whoopi asked her if she was expecting during a live interview on the show.

Alyssa slyly seems to put the rumors to rest with a simple picture

The rumors of her being pregnant may have started with Whoopi asking her on live television, but she has not helped to squash them since she missed work in the middle of the week.

A cryptic Whoopi announced on the morning that Alyssa would not be in that day but would return soon, she was sure.

Alyssa and her husband, Justin Griffin, celebrated their second wedding anniversary. She posted a picture of her husband with a drink on Instagram and captioned it, “Belated anniversary celebrations with my #1.”

And then she added a photo of herself and what looked like champagne.

Pregnant ladies are advised against drinking, so this may be a subtle confirmation that she and her husband, Justin, are not currently expecting a baby.

Alyssa joins Brian Teta on the podcast The View: Behind the Table

Brian Teta, The View’s executive producer, hosts a podcast, The View: Behind the Table, and recently had Alyssa join him.

He asked, “As you get older, do you start caring less about what other people think as you get older?”

Alyssa took the time to answer him carefully, “It’s confidence! Every year I get older, I am so much more confident than I was the year before.” She described how night and day she felt from the age of 24 to her now 34.

This question comes at a great time since age is an ever-present topic on The View. Sunny Hostin revealed that she was 55 during Whoopi’s birthday special. She shocked fans. They could not believe it since she looked so amazing.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.