The Undoing Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Undoing is a new upcoming HBO drama series based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanif Korelitz.

You Should Have Known was the fifth novel by Korelitz, and will be the second to get turned into an adaptation, following Admission in 2013 (starring Tina Fey and Paul Rudd).

The HBO series, which will feature six episodes written by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) premieres in October.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about The Undoing Season 1.

This article provides everything that is known about The Undoing Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

What is Season 1 of The Undoing?

The Undoing is an HBO limited series by David E. Kelley and starring Nicole Kidman.

In the series, Kidman stars as Grace Sachs, a therapist who is about to publish her first book. She has a loving husband and a young son who attends a private school in New York City.

However, before publishing her first book, Sachs life falls apart. There is a violent death, a missing husband, and a “chain of terrible revelations” replacing the husband she thought she knew.

Sachs realizes she failed to listen to her own advice and has to find a way to dismantle her life and create a new one for her and her son.

“We’re thrilled to continue our creative relationships with both Nicole and David,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming, “and can’t wait to bring this show to life.”

Release date latest: When does The Undoing Season 1 come out?

The Undoing was supposed to hit HBO on May 10, 2020, but it was delayed. According to TV Line, HBO changed the release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, HBO announced that The Undoing would debut in the fall.

In August, Entertainment Weekly released a trailer and revealed that the new release date for the series would be on Sunday, October 25. Episodes from there would premiere on Sundays, with the series finale coming on November 29.

The dates to see all the episodes are listed below:

Oct. 25 – The Undoing

Nov. 1 – The Missing

Nov. 8 – Do No Harm

Nov. 15 – See No Evil

Nov. 22 – Trial by Fury

Nov. 29 – The Bloody Truth

The Undoing Season 1 trailer

Entertainment Weekly revealed The Undoing trailer in August.

The trailer was all about the atmosphere. It opened with a beating sound as an NYPD helicopter arrived at a large home, where the police were already stationed.

Next, we see Nicole Kidman sitting with a blanket over her and someone walking out to her. After this, the scenes go to New York City, where she is seen drinking, and then the police are showed at a brownstone removing evidence. Then, someone says, “Hey,” to which she responds back, “hey.”

After this is a series of quick shots with blood on the ground, an attorney in a court case, reporters asking questions, and then Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman walk out of a courtroom together.

There are then scenes of fighting, babies crying, a police chase, and Kidman running down a bridge toward the police, reaching for something.

Then, Haley Fitzgerald (Noma Dumezweni) says, “This is what rich, entitled people do when threatened. They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves. And they think they can get away with it.”

The Undoing Season 1 cast updates

Nicole Kidman was the first to sign on as the lead star in the HBO limited series, Grace Fraser.

“David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center,” said Kidman. “I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E Kelley.”

Kidman also starred in Kelley’s Big Little Lies.

Up next, Hugh Grant signed on to play Mike Fraser, Kidman’s husband, in The Undoing.

Donald Sutherland was the next to sign on. He will play Franklin Renner, Grace’s father, a retired financier, and a loving grandfather, who is forced to protect his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

Child actor Joanb Jupe (A Quiet Place) stars as Grace’s son, Henry. He is called “Precocious and artistic” and seeks to keep his family together as recent revelations tear them apart.

Ismael Cruz Cordova (Miss Bala) and Matilda De Angelis (Il Premio) joined the cast next. Cordova will play Fernando Alves and DeAngelis will portray Elena Alves.

Finally, Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) has been cast as Haley Fitzgerald, and since she speaks the only dialogue in the trailer, expect her to play a big role in The Undoing limited series.

The Undoing premieres on Oct. 25, 2020, on HBO at 9/8c. The series will air weekly for six episodes.