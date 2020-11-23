Rosemary Harris: Who is the actress that plays Janet on The Undoing?

The mystery psychological thriller miniseries, The Undoing continues to captivate audiences each week with its intriguing story and cast of characters.

The David E. Kelly HBO miniseries stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and tells the tale of a successful therapist looking to publish her first book.

However, things start to go awry in her life just ahead of that.

Recently, the penultimate episode Trial by Fire arrived on HBO and brought Jonathan’s mother into the story. That has fans wondering who the actress is that players Janet on the show.

Here are more details about Rosemary Harris.

Rosemary Harris’ resume includes theater, TV, and movies

Award-winning actress Rosemary Harris portrays Janet Fraser in the fifth episode of HBO’s The Undoing.

Harris is a native of Ashby, Suffolk, England, and is currently 93 years old. She got her start in her early 20s in English repertory theater, building up her resume early with various roles on the stage.

She’s also a familiar face in pop culture.

Fans of Marvel superheroes and Spider-Man probably recognize her. She portrayed Peter Parker’s Aunt May in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire with the films released in 2002, 2004, and 2007.

Harris delivered a great motivational speech to her nephew Peter. “I believe there’s a hero in all of us,” was part of that speech to help Peter get back on track as Spider-Man.

Her television acting career began as early as 1952 with the TV movie A Cradle of a Willow, where she played Tansy Clampett.

However, since then, she’s appeared in numerous TV roles, including three episodes of 1957’s Alfred Hitchcock Presents series, 1974’s TV miniseries Notorious Woman, and 1979’s The Chisholms.

More recently, she’s popped up in a 2010 role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Francine Brooks and in the 2014 TV movie, The Money, as Ellen Knox.

She hadn’t been seen on TV since 2015 when she played an older version of Agathe von Trapp for The von Trapp Family: A Life of Music.

Over the years, Harris’s other movie roles included Crossing Delancey in 1988, Tom & Viv in 1994, and Hamlet in 1996.

Harris has won Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe awards

With her career on stage and screen, Harris won nearly all of the biggest awards available to actors. She was nominated for a Tony Award nine times and won in 1966 for Best Actress in a Play for The Lion in Winter.

In 1974, Rosemary Harris won her first Emmy Award for her work in the 1974 BBC television serial Notorious Woman. Harris played George Sand on the series.

She picked up a Golden Globe award for the 1978 miniseries Holocaust, giving her yet another prestigious acting award.

While Harris has been nominated as Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, she failed to win that. She was up for the award in 1994 for playing Rose Haigh-Wood in the film Tom & Viv but lost to Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway).

In addition to the awards mentioned, Harris was presented with a Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Award at the Tonys last year, which she graciously accepted.

It made for the second Tony in her impressive career.

It’s no surprise that fans recognized Rosemary Harris’ Janet on The Undoing based on her body of work, which has spanned many roles over the years.

The Undoing is available for on-demand streaming via HBO Now and HBO Max.