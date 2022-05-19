The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer revealed a new world-ending threat: The kugelblitz

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer dropped and gave fans some huge hints for the new season. Pic credit: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is back and they’re joined, or rather opposed, by the Sparrow Academy. The release trailer gives insight into some of the events in the show and the powers of the new superhumans and tells fans the threat of impending doom: A kugelblitz.

The trailer opens up where Season 2 left off, with Reginald telling the kids that that isn’t their home and introducing the Sparrows. Viewers see Ben looking pretty annoyed throughout most of the trailer, but it looks like we’ll finally get to see his powers in full action.

Viewers also see Fei Hargreeves, Number Three in the Sparrow Academy, release deadly birds with one objective: attack and kill.

The trailer is full of sibling love, jokes, and annoyances as they decide what to do and whether they should save the world or let it end. Of course, they never seem to let time run its course.

Rejoining the crew is Lila and fans see at one point that Lila and Viktor work together with their immense powers. For this season, Viktor seems to open up about his powers and ability to end the world, as he’s seen telling Marcus Hargeeves, Sparrow Academy’s Number One, “Your team is good, but I don’t think you’re better than me. I ended the world twice. And you? You’re just meat and spandex.”

Viktor’s development is one of many things shown in the trailer as it looks like Klaus may also begin to tap into his power more too. One thing’s for certain, Season 3 can’t come soon enough for fans.

Watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer

What is a kugelblitz?

In the words of Five, a kugelblitz means “essentially, we’re all screwed.” However, that’s not all a kugelblitz is.

Kugelblitz translates almost directly into the phrase “ball lightning.” The Flakpaner IV Kugelblitz was a German anti-aircraft gun developed in World War II, but that isn’t the only definition.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The kugelblitz coming to Season 3 is likely the second definition- a black hole that is created and formed from energy rather than matter.

As far as the real world, a kugelblitz black hole is impossible and humans don’t have the power to create one synthetically. However, that means nothing for the siblings of the Umbrella Academy and their superpowers.

Now, they’re responsible for stopping the time paradox from erasing and destroying the entire world. Not quite the same apocalypse as before, but definitely par the course of the series.

Spoiler alert: A familiar face returns

At the very end of the trailer, fans get a spoiler alert for one returning character: Pogo.

Viewers have watched as Pogo fought, died, and saw him as a baby chimp going to outer space when they time traveled to Dallas in 1963. Viewers watched as Pogo was given a life-saving injection granting him the ability to communicate and behave like a human, and saw a somewhat loving bond between Pogo, Grace, and Reginald Hargreeves, one that isn’t even seen with Reginald’s own children.

As for Grace, her character is still a mystery. Season 1 saw her robot be deactivated following Reginald’s assumed death, but Season 2 saw a real-life human Grace. Her destiny is untold at this time. However, Pogo, Reginald, and Grace aren’t the only ones to worry about.

Five warned his siblings that in this alternate timeline, they could run into this world’s versions of themselves. Rather than kill or seduce them, Five’s advice is to avoid him. Although he is generally right, Five is rarely listened to, so fans will see what happens when and if they run into themselves in Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022.