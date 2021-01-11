The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix introduces the Sparrow Academy cast

Netflix has announced a slew of new cast members for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Spoilers follow for The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended with a massive twist ending. The heroes saved the day, but when they returned to their own time, everything changed.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The Umbrella Academy no longer exists, and the Hargreeves’ kids stood face-to-face with their dead classmate Ben and The Sparrow Academy members.

Now, Netflix has revealed who will play the Sparrow Academy heroes.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 cast news

The biggest name is one people already knew about.

Justin H. Min will return as Ben. Ben died as a child in the original timeline but was still around as a ghost that spoke to Klaus. However, in the new timeline, he lived and is “a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid.”

Read More The Umbrella Academy Season 3 renewed by Netflix

Justin Cornwell stars as Marcus – “charming, chiseled and colossus,” as well as “honest, virtuous and demanding.”

Britne Oldford is Fei, who “sees the world in a special way” and “comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you.”

Jake Epstein is Alphonso, “armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. the only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.”

Genesis Rodriguez is Sloane, “a romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing.”

Cazzie David is Jayme, “a loner hidden under a hoodie.”

Also, Sparrow No. 7 is Christopher, “a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator.”

Umbrella Academy Season 3 production

Netflix also announced that The Umbrella Academy Season 3 would begin production in February.

Luckily, like many Netflix shows, The Umbrella Academy films in Canada, so it doesn’t have to worry about California’s coronavirus situation, which continues to worsen.

The show shoots in Toronto.

With the show starting production, there is always a chance that it could arrive by the end of 2021, although it might be a better bet to see it arrive in 2022 due to the post-production effects work needed to pull off the stunts.

Netflix has yet to announce when The Umbrella Academy season 3 will premiere, but the first two seasons are available to stream.