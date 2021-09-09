The search for mythical creatures continues on Chesapeake Shores

Abby and Evan will learn more about each other in Episode 5. Also, the hunt for the Snallygaster continues. Pic credit: Crown Media

Last week, the town of Chesapeake Shores was filled with tourists eager to prove the existence of a Snallygaster, a mythical creature that supposedly roams the Maryland woods.

While Jess (Laci Mailey) eagerly served snacks to people in town for the Snallygaster hunt and spouted off facts — Theodore Roosevelt considered hunting for it at one point — David (Carlo Marks) was less convinced. After all, how could a creature that is part-bird, part-octopus be real?

Still, he and Jess joined their guests for an evening Snallygaster hunt in the woods, at which point Jess says she saw the creature once when she was a little girl. The episode ended before she could tell the story, but it was teased for the upcoming episode.

The network also previewed a family dinner that included Evan Kincaid (Robert Buckley), the self-described “eccentric billionaire” working with the O’Briens to build a hotel in Chesapeake Shores. He first appeared in Episode 3, when he insisted Abby ride point on the project because he knew she didn’t like him.

“I don’t particularly like you either,” he said. “So we won’t have to worry about offending each other because we’re already offended. It’s the perfect working relationship.”

Off to a bad start

Though Evan and Abby didn’t start off well, they will get to know and respect each other in the coming episodes, according to Buckley. That immediate dislike ends up helping them in their relationship.

“There’s something really special about two people who may not get along or like each other at first because there’s zero people-pleasing and zero co-dependency,” Buckley said during a Facebook Live interview with ET’s Deidre Behar.

In the next episode, Abby will start to understand that Evan’s life isn’t as charmed as she suspected.

“He has the money to buy a gorgeous mansion, but he’s alone in it,” Buckley said.

She also begins to appreciate that Evan wasn’t handed his empire but has worked hard to build it. In fact, he sold his childhood Beanie Baby collection to get his startup capital.

Bad news and reunions

Also teased in previews for Episode 5 was that Sarah (Jessica Sipos) finds out she is facing fertility issues. This sparks a conversation between Jess and David about having children of their own.

Bree (Emilie Ullerup) finally catches up with Luke (Stephen Huszar), who has started working at the Bridge. Luke has just returned to Chesapeake Shores after a two-year stint in prison following a drunken fight in a bar. Bree has just started a teaching job at the University of Maryland, where another classmate from high school works.

Chesapeake Shores airs Sundays at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.