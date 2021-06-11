The search begins for Joy’s father on Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch

Cassie, Joy, and Abigail decide it’s time to find Joy’s dad in Season 7, Episode 5 of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch. Pic credit: Crown media

The Merriwick women continue their efforts to solve the mystery of strange symbols and recurring dreams in this week’s episode of Good Witch. Season 7, Episode 5, titled “The Kite,” will air on Hallmark Channel Sunday, June 13 at 9/8c.

In a preview of the episode, Joy, Abigail, and Cassie (Catherine Bell) are trying to figure out why Joy keeps having the same dream about making a symbol in the sand when she was a child. She believes it is meant for protection, but none of them can figure out what it is they need protection from.

Is Middleton in danger?

But things are starting to look dangerous for the people of Middleton. In another preview, Martha strolls into her kitchen one morning only to see her name written backward in a dripping red substance.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When the Merriwicks consult a set of rune stones, they find that the one that signals “joy” is missing. Coupled with Joy’s dreams, it signals to the women that whatever is threatening them must have been what threatened Joy’s estranged father.

“If you’re dreaming about that amulet, maybe you need to be protected from the same thing your dad did,” Abigail says.

They decide they must find Joy’s father, Philip Harper, in order to solve the mystery.

Love is in the air

Also, in the episode, Stephanie will go on her first date with Sean, the French teacher she has bantered with since he ran into her on his bike on the way to the town’s learning annex. After bickering playfully over recipes, they finally admitted their attraction to each other in last week’s episode, The Exchange.

But when Sean asked her out, Stephanie turned him down, saying the age difference was too great and that she was still getting over another relationship. Grinning, he offered to be the rebound guy. She smiled and told him to pick her up the next night at seven.

There have been no hints in previews for this week’s episode as to whether things will progress between Joy and Zoey — or “Joey,” as fans have started referring to them — in The Kite. In last week’s episode, Zoey told Joy she was still mourning the loss of her girlfriend of two years, Avery.

A fellow firefighter, Avery, died rescuing a toddler from a blaze. Zoey told Joy she had moved to Middleton for a fresh start but that she was still having a hard time. The episode ended with Joy and Zoey working together to paint a canoe that Zoey had built with Avery.

Season 7, Episode 5 of Good Witch will air on the Hallmark Channel Sunday, June 13 at 9/8c.