The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and more share bloopers ahead of Season 7

The Rookie stars are keeping fans entertained until Season 7 hits ABC airwaves in January.

It’s been a long hiatus for The Rookie fans, and we are anxious to see the Mid-Wilshire crew back in action.

Season 6 of The Rookie wrapped up in May, so we will have been waiting eight months for the show to return when Season 7 premieres.

The Rookie stars are helping give us our fix amid the delay, with some laughter thrown in the mix.

Nathan Fillion kicked off the fun with a The Rookie blooper reel featuring him as John Nolan and Lisseth Chavez as John’s rookie, Celina Juarez.

The blooper is titled ID’ing SUSPECTS WITH OFFICER JOHN NOLAN and features Nathan bringing the laughter when he can’t seem to get a name correct. Nathan ends the blooper with a bit of his own two cents, which causes his co-star to erupt in laughter.

The Rookie bloopers with Bradford and Chen

Eric Winter got in on the bloopers’ action by making fun of himself and sharing many mistakes he made as Tim Bradford.

In fact, the footage pretty much features various takes of Eric not remembering his lines in a blooper titled SERGENT BRADFORD IN THE ROOKIE.

The official Instagram accounts for The Rookie and ABC also had some fun with the bloopers. This time, the video focused on Chenford bloopers, aka Bradford and Lucy Chen, played by Melissa O’Neil.

“Chen and Bradford found someone to match their *#%!& 🤭 #TheRookie,” reads the caption.

More The Rookie stars share bloopers ahead of Season 7

Richard T. Jones, who plays Sergeant Wade Grey, proved he’s a far cry from his character. Sergent Grey may be all business, but Richard likes to have a good time.

The blooper reel was titled POLICE WORK IS SERIOUS BUSINESS WITH SGT. WADE GREY, and the caption read, “Being Sgt. Grey is serious business 🤣 #TheRookie.”

Not all the behind-the-scenes fun was geared toward mistakes or just one person. Some had a theme, including one shared by Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper).

The blooper, titled QUIET ON THE SET OF THE ROOKIE, shows how phones that are not silenced can bring laughter to the set.

Alyssa Diaz, who plays Angela Lopez on The Rookie, gave fans a glimpse of her co-stars’ dance moves. The blooper titled THE ROOKIE DANCE OFF featured Nathan, Alyssa, Melissa, Richard, and Lisseth getting their groove on in various clips.

Season 7 of The Rookie hits ABC airwaves in January with a major cast change.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tru Valentino left the show as Aaron Thorsen ahead of the new season, and two new rookies will be added to the Mid-Wilshire team to make up for his absence.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.